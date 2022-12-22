Puss in Boots is back! Over a decade after the adorable “Shrek” character got his own spinoff with 2011’s “Puss in Boots,” the DreamWorks Animation sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is now playing just in time for the holidays. Antonio Banderas is back to voice the titular character, with Salma Hayek Pinault also reprising her role as Kitty Softpaws for an all-new stoty that expands the “Puss in Boots” franchise and introduces some fresh faces.

But you may be wondering how to watch “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” this holiday season. All your questions answered below.

When Does “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Come Out?

The film opened on Dec. 21, so it’s now playing.

Is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Streaming or in Theaters?

The sequel was released exclusively in theaters, so right now the only way to see “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is to go to a movie theater. Check your local listings.

However, since this is a Universal Pictures release, the film will be streaming on Peacock at some point in the future. A streaming release date has not yet been announced, but Universal put “The Bad Guys” – another DreamWorks animated film – on Peacock three months after it first hit theaters, so we could expect to see “Puss in Boots 2” streaming around March.

What Is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” About?

Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault)

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows”). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

Who Is in the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Cast?

In addition to Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault, the cast also includes Florence Pugh, Harvey Guillén, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Watch the Trailer