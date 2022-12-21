Holiday Box Office Preview: ‘Avatar 2’ Expected to Hold Top Spot as Several New Films Hit Theaters

Universal sends in DreamWorks’ ”Puss in Boots: The Last Wish“ while Paramount takes a gamble with ”Babylon“

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will get most of the box office riches and scrutiny this Christmas weekend as it continues its push to $1 billion and beyond. But in its shadow, several other films will try to draw the attention of moviegoers, including a DreamWorks animated movie, a Whitney Houston biopic, and a polarizing period film from an Oscar-winning director.



Studios will report this Christmas period as a four-day weekend considering that Christmas Eve, which falls on a Saturday, tends to be a slow day for moviegoing that gets made up for by strong traffic on the following two days.



That will likely make the three-day weekend drop for “Avatar 2” steeper than one might hope for a film that’s trying to show staying power through the holidays. But as we noted in our Monday WrapPRO column, “Avatar 2” is hoping for very strong weekday totals between Christmas Day and New Year’s. If the four-day weekend total for the film is at least $85-$90 million and/or the domestic total is around $300 million, then “Avatar 2” will be keeping pace with the year’s top grossing film, “Top Gun: Maverick.” A $96 million four-day total would be consistent with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which made that amount back when Christmas fell on a Sunday in 2016.

As for the newcomers, Universal/DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is expected to take the No. 2 spot on the box office charts. Unlike the other new releases, “Puss in Boots” is getting a head start with a Wednesday release, following the same strategy that Universal used last Christmas with Illumination’s “Sing 2,” which earned $46.9 million in its first six days amidst the COVID-19 Omicron surge.



Currently, “Puss In Boots 2” is tracking for a lower total than that, with six-day projections currently standing in the low $30 million range against a reported $90 million budget. The lower projections can likely be attributed to the fact that it has been 11 years since the first “Puss in Boots” hit theaters.



A decade-plus-long wait didn’t hurt “Avatar 2,” but it’s a different matter for family films considering that a child who saw the first “Puss in Boots” in theaters when they were in first grade would now be in high school, so the interest among kids that’s critical to animated box office success may be muted.



But on the bright side, early reviews have been very strong with critics giving the film a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score with 46 reviews logged, suggesting that the film could get the strong legs that the first “Puss in Boots” got, turning a $34 million opening from its October 2011 launch into a $149 million domestic and $554 million worldwide total.