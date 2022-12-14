avatar-2-the-way-of-water

20th Century Studios

‘Avatar 2’ Probably Won’t Match the Original’s Box Office Record – But There’s a Way (of Water)

by | December 14, 2022 @ 1:19 PM

In 2009, James Cameron made a movie with a theatrical run unlike any seen before or since. Now he’ll try to make lightning strike twice

After 13 years of waiting for the technology to catch up to his vision, James Cameron is finally ready to bring back the Na’vi with 20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the sequel to the all-time box office king that surely isn’t going to repeat the historic run of its predecessor.

Oh, yes, it almost surely will ride its strong worldwide buzz, an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes and over a decade of anticipation to an opening weekend of at least $150 million domestic and $400 million worldwide, according to box office trackers. With a long runway through the holiday season, it is in prime position to accumulate a global total of at least $1.5 billion and surpass “Top Gun: Maverick” as the year’s highest grossing film. But there’s no way it can match the $2.9 billion that the first “Avatar” made from its initial release in 2009 and subsequent re-releases.

…right?

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Draws Rave Reviews From Critics: ‘Miles Better Than the First’
Also Read:
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Draws Rave Reviews From Critics: ‘Miles Better Than the First’

Truth is, while optimism is abundant for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a film that like “Maverick” is a thundering declaration for the unique, irreplicable experience of the movie theater, it’s impossible to say just how far this movie will truly go. Disney/20th Century said in its pre-release notes that outside of China, where “Avatar 2” is getting a rare release but around a quarter of the nation’s theaters are closed due to COVID restrictions, the film will surpass “Avengers: Endgame” as the widest theatrical footprint for a Disney release.

That includes over 12,000 screens in 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with over 4,600 of those screens being in 3D, the format that Cameron has pushed as the definitive way to watch “Avatar.” In fact, 75% of the premium format screens in the United States will screen the film in 3D this weekend.

That promotion of the 3D experience, the largest since “Avatar” initially kicked off a fad in Hollywood that has long since faded, will provide “The Way of Water” with plenty of extra revenue from premium surcharges. It also heads into the holiday season with no serious competition in its way, as none of its Christmas competition, including Universal/DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” is currently projected to earn more than a $25 million opening next weekend.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Moriah's Lighthouse Hallmark Channel

Hallmark and Netflix Are the Top Destinations for Holiday Movies, According to New Survey | Charts
female-directors-sony-disney-paramount

Hollywood’s Woman Problem: Disney and Paramount Released Zero Films With a Female Director This Year – While Sony Had 6
avatar 2

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Draws Rave Reviews From Critics: ‘Miles Better Than the First’
Netflix for sale

How the Feds May Have Just Handed Netflix Over to Comcast | PRO Insight
amc-networks-streaming-walking-dead

Has the Shrinking AMC Networks Become the Walking Dead of the Streaming Wars? | Analysis
Netflix 1899

Netflix’s ‘1899’ Is Reigniting Demand for German Series – 2 Years After ‘Dark’ Ended | Charts
Avatar The Way Of Water Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore

‘Avatar’ Could Become the Next Multibillion-Dollar Franchise – or the Next ‘Fantastic Beasts’
black-panther-wakanda-forever-angela-bassett

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $400 Million at Domestic Box Office as ‘Avatar 2’ Looms
oogle loses chatgpt race

Why Google Ceded the Race to Debuting a Superior Chatbot | PRO Insight

The Party Report: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere Reunites Kate Winslet and James Cameron on the Blue Carpet
tanya-giles-office-with-a-view

Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Says Theatrical Windows Have Benefited the Streaming Service