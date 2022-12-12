Avatar The Way Of Water Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore

"Avatar The Way Of Water" (20th Century Studios); "Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore" (Warner Bros.)

‘Avatar’ Could Become the Next Multibillion-Dollar Franchise – or the Next ‘Fantastic Beasts’

by | December 12, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

Warner Bros.’ failed ”Harry Potter“ spinoff series provides a warning for what James Cameron’s sci-fi saga could become
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has finally arrived, signaling the start of what could be one of the biggest hit franchises ever to hit the box office. But that will come down to whether director James Cameron can hook audiences worldwide for the long haul — and we’ve recently seen what happens to franchises that can’t do that.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts,” a spinoff series based on J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, likely suffered its death knell with the weak performance of its third installment, “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” a film that barely broke even at the box office with a global total of $405 million. It’s roughly half of the $814 million that the first “Fantastic Beasts” grossed and a tough end to a saga that J.K. Rowling announced at its inception would be a five-film series.

While Warner Bros. goes back to the drawing board on how to keep “Harry Potter” and Wizarding World going, Cameron has touted his vision to transform “Avatar” into a long-running saga that spans generations of Jake Sully’s family. Currently, Disney/20th Century Studios has plans to release “Avatar” films every two years, with a third installment already in post-production ahead of a 2024 release and Cameron starting work on fourth and fifth films for release in 2026 and 2028.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $400 Million at Domestic Box Office as ‘Avatar 2’ Looms
Also Read:
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $400 Million at Domestic Box Office as ‘Avatar 2’ Looms

While Cameron is continuing his ambitious work, he has said in interviews that “Avatar 3” is designed to be a possible trilogy capper if the box office numbers don’t give him the green light for more films. There is little doubt that “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be a huge moneymaker, with rival studios expecting the film to gross at least $1 billion and likely much more. But it will have to do more than that to get moviegoers around the world eager to come back for a third, fourth or even fifth sequel.

The most common argument leveled against “Avatar” by its legions of critics is that it had “no cultural impact,” at least not when compared to other films that held the title of highest-grossing film in box office history. “The Godfather,” “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park” and Cameron’s own “Titanic” all became cinematic touchstones with characters still beloved today, and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” became a global cultural event we may never see again.

“Avatar” is mostly known for its incredible theatrical run and perhaps for its theme park rides in Orlando, but, as the critics’ argument goes, who remembers the names of the protagonists? One might argue in retort that the strong box office tracking and early critical praise of “Avatar: The Way of Water” show that Cameron and his team have indeed left a cultural legacy, weaving a uniquely immersive experience in theaters that millions are eager to return to after over a decade of waiting.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

black-panther-wakanda-forever-angela-bassett

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $400 Million at Domestic Box Office as ‘Avatar 2’ Looms
oogle loses chatgpt race

Why Google Ceded the Race to Debuting a Superior Chatbot | PRO Insight

The Party Report: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ London Premiere Reunites Kate Winslet and James Cameron on the Blue Carpet
tanya-giles-office-with-a-view

Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Says Theatrical Windows Have Benefited the Streaming Service
disney+ ad tier

How Disney+’s Ad Tier Can Pull the Company Out of a Fiscal Slump | Analysis
sylvester stallone tulsa king

Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King’ Breaks Through a Netflix Wall on Most-Watched Programs List | Charts
media layoffs

The Media Layoff Bloodbath: Why It’s Happening and Who’s Hurt the Most
Wednesday-Addams-dance

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Dances to No. 1 Debut on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
disney universal animation

How Disney Animation Lost the Box Office Crown to Universal for 3 Straight Years – With No Turnaround in Sight | Chart
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads List of Most In-Demand Players in the FIFA World Cup | Charts
Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Film Still

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reactions: ‘A Never-Ending Visual Spectacle’