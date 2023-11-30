The “Renaissance” is coming!

Beyoncé’s concert film, based on her wildly successful multi-city tour, is coming to theaters this week. The official description for the film reads:

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” accentuates the journey of “Renaissance World Tour” from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during “Renaissance World Tour” created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.

Will fans be able to screen “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at home as well? Read on to find out.

When does “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” come out?

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” opens on Friday, December 10 with previews on Thursday night.

Is “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” in theaters or streaming?

Currently, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is only available in theaters. You can search for theaters playing “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at AMC Theatres, the film’s distributor.

“Renaissance” is not currently streaming, but her previous concert film “Homecoming” is streaming on Netflix.

What songs are in “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé”?

The film will feature over 30 songs from Beyoncé’s concert, including fan favorites “Alien Superstar,” “Energy,” “Cuff It” and “Crazy in Love.”

Several hits, including “Love on Top,” are NOT in the concert film.

See the full setlist here.

Who makes a guest appearance in “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé”?

Several guest performers such as Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross — who both joined Beyoncé for her birthday show in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 — make it into the documentary. Megan Thee Stallion’s guest star appearance at the Houston show also is in the movie. And of course, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s dance moves to “My Power” at certain shows are also spotlighted.

What is “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” rated?

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” is rated NR, meaning it is not rated.

How long is “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé”?

The film clocks in at a 2 hours and 48 minutes, one minute shorter than Taylor Swift’s concert movie.

Watch the trailer

Watch the trailer below: