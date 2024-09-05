The popular anime “Spy x Family” is set to release its very first feature film, “Spy x Family Code: White,” expanding the series’ universe while providing fans with an original plot that stands on its own outside of the show.

“Spy x Family Code: White” serves as director and storyboard artist Takashi Katagiri’s (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”) directorial debut, and it was produced by Wit Studio (“Attack on Titan” Season 1, 2 and 3). The screenplay was written by Ichiro Okouchi (“Sing a Bit of Harmony”).

The film will be available to stream in select territories around the world in both Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian and Castilian Spanish.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Spy x Family Code: White” come out?

“Spy x Family Code: White” will be available to stream on Crunchyroll Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. PST in select territories.

Will “Spy x Family Code: White” be streaming or in theaters?

“Spy x Family Code: White” will land on the anime streamer Crunchyroll. It previously debuted in theaters in April.

What is “Spy x Family Code: White” about?

Read Crunchyroll’s official synopsis of “Spy x Family Code: White” below:

He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Who is in the “Spy x Family Code: White” cast?

The main Japanese voice cast for “Spy x Family Code: White” includes Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger/<Twilight>, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond Forger/Narrator, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Banjo Ginga as Snidel, Kento Kaku as Luca and Tomoya Nakamura as Domitri.

The main English voice cast for “Spy x Family Code: White” includes Alex Organ as Loid Forger/<Twilight>, Megan Shipman as Anya Forger, Natalie Van Sistine as Yor Forger, Tyler Walker as Bond Forger, Anthony Bowling as Franky Franklin, John Swasey as Snidel, Tyson Rinehart as Luca, Phil Parsons as Domitri and Ben Phillips as Narrator.

Watch the trailer