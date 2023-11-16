How to Watch ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’: How Many Competitors Are There?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” will premiere next week with a prize worth millions on the line. And no one can be trusted in this competition series that was inspired by the hit South Korean thriller “Squid Game.”

“Squid Game: The Challenge” was first ordered in June 2022, less than a year after the premiere of “Squid Game.” The 10-episode show is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, which is part of ITV Studios. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

The show is a spin-off reality competition inspired by the streamer’s successful title, “Squid Game.” That nine-episode Korean language series is centered on financially broken contestants who are invited to play children’s games for a cash prize — but not only are the stakes high, they’re deadly. The show debuted on Netflix Sept. 17, 2021, and is slated to have a second season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

When does “Squid Game: The Challenge” come out?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” comes out on Netflix on Nov. 22. Episodes will premiere weekly through Dec. 6.

Is “Squid Game: The Challenge” streaming?

What is “Squid Game: The Challenge” about?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is a 10-episode competition series inspired by the South Korean fictional thriller series “Squid Game.” The hit show premiered on Netflix Sept. 17, 2021.

In “Squid Game: The Challenge” 456 (real-life) players will embark on a journey of physical challenges and teamwork-centered competitions all in an effort to win $4.56 million. They’ll even take on Younghee, the electronic doll that wiped out 256 of the players in the first round, in the game titled “Red Light, Green Light.”

Here’s Netflix’s official description of “Squid Game: The Challenge”:

“Four-hundred-fifty six real players will enter ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million USD. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show — plus surprising new additions — their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test as competitors are eliminated around them.”

Who are the contestants in “Squid Game: The Challenge”?

Netflix has yet to release an official cast/contestant list for “Squid Game: The Challenge.” However, there were 456 players who participated in the competition.

Watch the trailer below

Where is “Squid Game” streaming?

“Squid Game” is streaming on Netflix. Netflix greenlit a Season 2 for “Squid Game” in June 2022.