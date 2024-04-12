While fans know Knoxville as the funny prankster, who used to pull off wild stunts like strolling in rocket skates in “Jackass,” viewers see Knoxville embrace dramatic acting alongside his comedic talent in “Sweet Dreams” .

He’s moved on from the Olympic games in “The Ringer,” and is now playing Morris, a man struggling to sober and is forced to undergo rehabilitation at a facility called Sweet Dreams. When he and his housemates face the possibility of their house being sold out of an auction, Morris signs on to coach a softball team of recovering addicts in an effort to win prize money and buy their house back.

And Knoxville is keeping it all in the family with Paramount Pictures, as “Sweet Dreams” is housed under the same network roof as his long-running prank comedy series and film franchise, “Jackass,” which aired on MTV. “Sweet Dreams” was written and directed by Lije Sarki (“Peanut Butter Falcon”), and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Sweet Dreams” right now and when you can catch it at home.

When is the “Sweet Dreams” release date?

“Sweet Dreams” comes out in theaters on April 12.

Is “Sweet Dreams” streaming or in theaters?

“Sweet Dreams” is exclusively in theatres for now. It will likely be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming platform Paramount+ following its theatrical rung. It will be available digitally on April 16.

You can check for local “Sweet Dreams” showtimes and tickets below:

What is “Sweet Dreams” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “Sweet Dreams,” per Paramount: “Forced into rehab at ‘Sweet Dreams’ recovery center, Morris (Knoxville) struggles to confront the wreckage of his life. But when their house goes up for auction, he reluctantly agrees to coach their misfit softball team of recovering addicts to win a cash prize and prove that everyone, despite their past, can hit a home run.”

Who is in the “Sweet Dreams” cast?

The cast of “Sweet Dreams” includes Johnny Knoxville as Morris, Bobby Lee as Cruise, Jay Mohr as Frank, Gata as Frank, Kate Upton as Kat, Theo Von as Garvey, Brian Van Holt as Mike D, Mohammed Amer as Pete, Anderson .Paak as D Squiz and more.

Watch the trailer for “Sweet Dreams.”