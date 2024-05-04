Tarot card readings are all the rage now, but the new horror film – succinctly called “Tarot” – puts a dark spin on the process.

The film – directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg – follows a group of friends who break the rules of tarot card readings to disastrous results. They release an evil force and face their fate one by one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Tarot” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When Does “Tarot” Come Out?

“Tarot” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, May 10.

“Tarot” Showtimes And Tickets

Look for “Tarot” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Tarot” Streaming?

Right now, now. “Tarot” is strictly screening in theaters for its debut. But since it’s a Sony Pictures film, you can expect it to be available for streaming on Netflix in the next 3-6 months.

Who Stars In “Tarot”?

“Tarot” stars Jacob Batalon – of the MCU’s “Spider-Man” franchise fame – alongside Olwen Fouere, Avantika, Humberly Gonzalez, Harriet Slater, and Adain Bradley.

What Is “Tarot” About?

“Tarot” follows a group of friends as they reap what they sow after disrespecting a tarot card reading. One by one they are forced to face their fate. Per the official logline of the film:

“When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings — never use someone else’s deck — they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.”

Watch The Trailer