Dave Grohl and the other surviving members of Foo Fighters will pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins in an all-star live concert on Saturday, Sep. 3. Hawkins died unexpectedly at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia in March.

Among the music legends who are gathering to honor Hawkins are Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, as well as drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell, who sat in for Hawkins after winning a “drum off” with Foo Fighters frontman (and former Nirvana drummer) Grohl.

A separate tribute concert in Los Angeles on Sep. 27 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood is sold out.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch it and who else is performing.

When Is the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert?

The event is happening Saturday, Sep. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Is “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert” Streaming?

Yes, the concert will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and globally on YouTube on Friday, Sep. 3 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. BT.

Will the Tribute Concert Be on TV?

Special editions of the concert will air in primetime: CBS will broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on Sep. 3 from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT. MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world starting in Latin America on Saturday, Sep. 3 and other international territories on Sunday, Sep. 4, followed by an extended two-hour compilation that will air globally.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will also have access to the simulcast stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Who Is Scheduled to Perform at “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert”?

The lineup of performers includes Foo Fighters, Hawkins’ son Shane, drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell, Violet Grohl, and a who’s who of rock ‘n’ roll drummers, including Travis Barker of Blink-182, Stewart Copeland of The Police, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Pretenders drummer Martin Chambers, Rufus Taylor of The Darkness, Omar Hakim, and Roger Taylor. Also on the bill: Krist Novoselic of Nirvana, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Rush’s Geddy Lee, Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Josh Freese, James Gang, Justin Hawkins, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Greg Kurstin, Alex Lifeson, Queen’s Brian May, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Who Else is Expected to Appear?

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will make a guest appearance with more surprise guests expected.