A new “Batman” movie is upon us, this time with Robert Pattinson filling the lead role.

“The Batman” offers a new take on the Caped Crusader a decade after Christopher Nolan wrapped up his Dark Knight Trilogy and a few years after Ben Affleck’s take on the character somewhat petered out. This new film comes from “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Let Me In” filmmaker Matt Reeves, who draws from gritty crime procedurals like “Seven” and “Zodiac” to craft a nearly three-hour detective story with a man dressed as a bat following clues left behind by a serial killer calling himself The Riddler. It’s a dark, moody and wildly compelling twist on the Batman character that somehow manages to feel fresh. And it’s poised to be one of the biggest films of the year.

But in these new entertainment consumption times, how do you watch “The Batman?” Will it be streaming? All your burning questions are answered below.

When Does “The Batman” Come Out?

“The Batman” is released worldwide on March 4, although Warner Bros is pausing the film’s release in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Is “The Batman” Streaming and in Theaters?

“The Batman” is not streaming yet. While in 2021, Warner Bros. released all of its new films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters – like “Dune” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat” – the studio has left that model of release behind for 2022.

Instead, “The Batman” is being released exclusively in theaters on March 4. So the only way to see the film is in a physical theater.

When Will “The Batman” Be Streaming on HBO Max?

Warner Bros.

That’s a good question. Warner Bros. announced its intention to release its films on HBO Max after 45 days of playing exclusively in movie theaters. But while WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar suggested in December that the film would be streaming on HBO Max 46 days after release, which would be April 19, a representative for WarnerMedia told TheWrap recently they haven’t settled on an official streaming release date just yet.

So “The Batman” likely won’t be on HBO Max before April 19, but it won’t necessarily be streaming on April 19 either.

What Is “The Batman” About?

The reboot picks up in Bruce Wayne’s second year of being the vigilante Batman, still traumatized by the death of his parents. When a mysterious killer known as The Riddler murders Gotham City’s mayor and leaves behind a note addressed to The Batman, Wayne is brought into the investigation and begins trying to decipher The Riddler’s clues. Along the way, he crosses paths with crime boss Carmine Falcone, Falcone’s right-hand man Penguin and a young woman with schemes of her own known as Catwoman.

Who Is in “The Batman” Cast?

Warner Bros.

The cast of “The Batman” is as follows:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Colin Farrell as Penguin

Andy Serkis as Alfred

Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson

Is “The Batman” in the DC Universe?

The short answer is no, “The Batman” does not take place in the DCEU. The DC Extended Universe is an interconnected series of standalone films in which characters exist in the same universe. So Jason Momoa’s Aquaman exists in his own movie “Aquaman” but also “Justice League” and the HBO Max series “Peacemaker.”

But “The Batman” takes place in its own universe, so characters like Aquaman and Wonder Woman and The Flash do not exist there – or at the very least if they do exist, they’re not played by Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller.

Instead, “The Batman” takes place in a different universe, with this year’s “The Flash” movie set to open up the idea of a multiverse for the DCEU as Ezra Miller crosses paths with two different Batmen from two different universes: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

But for the purposes of “The Batman,” this film is very much its own thing much like Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy.

Where Are Other Batman Movies Streaming?

You can stream “Batman,” “Batman Returns,” “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” on Hulu.

You can stream “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” on Netflix

And you can stream “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm,” “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and “The LEGO Batman” movie on HBO Max, as well as a bevy of animated Batman movies.