How to Watch ‘The Black Phone’: Is the Horror Movie Streaming?

Ever since “The Conjuring” broke the box office in 2013, studios have been positioning new horror movies in the middle of summer to lure in audiences in for a good scare (or just looking to get out of the heat). That’s true of “The Black Phone,” the new Universal Pictures and Blumhouse release that finds Ethan Hawke playing a masked killer, from the mind of “Sinister” and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” filmmaker Scott Derrickson.

But how and where is “The Black Phone” available to watch? Your answers below.

Is “The Black Phone” Streaming or in Theaters?

“The Black Phone” will be released on Friday, June 24 exclusively in theaters. The only way to watch it opening weekend is by going to a movie theater, and you can check local listings here.

However, since it’s a Universal Pictures release, the film is expected to be streaming on Peacock roughly 45 days after it first hits theaters. That means if you don’t have a chance to catch it in theaters, you’ll probably be able to stream “The Black Phone” around August 8.

But you’ll need Peacock Premium in order to access this and other 2022 Universal releases like “Firestarter,” “The Northman” and “Ambulance” – all of which are streaming on Peacock right now.

What Is “The Black Phone” About?

Based on a short story by Joe Hill (son of author Stephen King), the film follows Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a sadistic killer (played by Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Derrickson decided to make “The Black Phone” after leaving the director’s chair of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and co-wrote the screenplay with frequent writing partner C. Robert Cargill.

Who Is in “The Black Phone” Cast?

The cast of “The Black Phone” includes Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and James Ransone

Where Are Other Scott Derrickson Horror Movies Streaming?

You can stream “Sinister” on Peacock, “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” and “The Day the Earth Stood Still” on HBO Max, and “Doctor Strange” on Disney+.