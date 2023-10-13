Friday the 13th and Spooky Season converge this month, so what better time to see an “Exorcist” sequel? “The Exorcist: Believer” is a follow-up to the iconic 1973 film, dubbed my many as the scariest movie ever made. This new movie promises frights and terror in equal measure, and if you’re not seeing Taylor Swift’s concert movie or are looking for something scary to watch, you may be wondering where, exactly, you can see “The Exorcist: Believer.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is “The Exorcist: Believer” in Theaters or Streaming?

The film opened exclusively in theaters on Oct. 6, so right now the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. However, you won’t have to wait long to catch the film at home. Universal has already set a PVOD release for Oct. 24, meaning you can pay to rent “The Exorcist: Believer” just before Halloween.

Since the sequel is a Universal release, it will eventually be streaming on Peacock. But a streaming release date for that platform has not yet been announced.

Is “The Exorcist: Believer” a Sequel?

Yes. The new film is a direct sequel to the 1973 movie and ignores the other five sequels that were made over the years.

What Is “The Exorcist: Believer” About?

The new “Exorcist” movie follows Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum) who “disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them” (according to the official synopsis). Angela’s father (Leslie Odom, Jr.) is desperate to cure the girls and seeks help in a familiar face from the “Exorcist” franchise. Green said that he looked to “find a way to balance the beauty and artfulness that, I guess, the death of Max von Sydow inspired. That was the goal.”

Who Is in the “Exorcist: Believer” Cast?

Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris and Linda Blair makes a cameo as Linda from the original “Exorcist,” and the rest of the “Believer” cast includes:

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lidya Jewett

Olivia O’Neill

Jennifer Nettles

Norbert Leo Butz

Ann Dowd

Okwui Okpokwasili

Raphael Sbarge

Danny McCarthy

E.J. Bonilla

Watch the Trailer