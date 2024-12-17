How to Watch ‘The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful’: Is It Streaming?

“The Simpsons” and Christmas just go together.

There have been so many Christmas-themed episodes in the history of the series that there’s an entire collection dedicated to them on Disney+.

And there’s a new Christmas-themed “Simpsons” special for this year. That’s right – “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” is the first double-sized episode and it is, of course, built around the holidays. (For those paying attention, this episode, which comes in at a little over 42 minutes, is the longest “Simpsons” anything since “The Simpsons Movie” back in 2007.

What time is “The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful?”

It’s available right now.

Where to watch “The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful?”

It is available exclusively on Disney+.

What is the plot of “The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful?”

Derren Brown, the British illusionist (yeah, we had to Google him), comes to Springfield to film a documentary – “A Derren Brown Christmas.” After Homer (Dan Castellaneta) admits to being a lousy gift-giver, Brown tries to hypnotize him but it backfires and Homer imagines himself to be Santa Claus. (Ralph Wiggum is his elf sidekick.) When Homer is outed as a fraud, it leads to a spiritual crisis in Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer). It is both very funny and surprisingly emotional.

Who made “The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful?”

Both halves were written by Carolyn Omine, who has written episodes for the show since 2000. The first half was directed by Debbie Bruce Mahan and the second half was helmed by Matthew Faughnan.

Will there be any guest stars on “The Simpsons: O C’mon All ye Faithful?”

Besides Brown, who is a main character in the special, there are appearances by Patti LaBelle (as herself) and acapella pop band Pentatonix (who perform a very catchy song).