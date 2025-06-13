Where to Watch ‘The Unholy Trinity’: Is the Western Streaming or in Theaters?

A new western starring Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson just landed in theaters.

The film follows a man returning home in search of reclaiming his legacy and finds himself caught in the middle of a battle between a sheriff and a new stranger. Brosnan and Jackson play the sheriff and the stranger, respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “The Unholy Trinity” right now.

When does “The Unholy Trinity” come out?

“The Unholy Trinity” opened in theaters on Friday, June 13.

Is “The Unholy Trinity” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “The Unholy Trinity” is only playing in theaters, so the best way to see it is by buying a movie ticket. Once it’s available on streaming, this space will be updated.

Find “The Unholy Trinity” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in “The Unholy Trinity” cast?

“The Unholy Trinity” stars Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson. They are joined by David Arquette, Ethan Peck, Veronica Ferres, Brandon Lessard, Gianni Capaldi and Q’orianka Kilcher.

What is “The Unholy Trinity” about?

“The Unholy Trinity” follows a man caught up in a battle between a sheriff and a stranger after he returns home looking for something. Here is the official synopsis:

“Buried secrets of an 1870s Montana town spark violence when a young man returns to reclaim his legacy and is caught between a sheriff determined to maintain order and a mysterious stranger hell-bent on destroying it.”