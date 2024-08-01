How to Watch ‘Trap’: Is the Horror Film Streaming or in Theaters?

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror film is finally here

trap-josh-hartnett
Josh Hartnett in "Trap" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror film is finally here and it’s likely to be filled with the twists and turns we’ve come to expect from his work.

“Trap” stars Josh Hartnett as a father who takes his daughter to a pop concert only to learn that the entire event was a ploy to catch a serial killer – him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Trap” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

Trap
Read Next
‘Trap’: Josh Hartnett’s Slippery Serial Killer Loses Control in M. Night Shyamalan's New Trailer | Video

When does “Trap” come out?

“Trap” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, August 2.

“Trap” Showtimes and Tickets

Look for “Trap” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Is “Trap” streaming?

Right now, no. “Trap” is strictly streaming in theaters for its debut. After its theatrical run, “Trap” will eventually be able to stream on Max.

Who stars in “Trap”?

“Trap” stars Josh Hartnett, Alison Pill, Ariel Donohue, Saleka Shyamalan, Tim Russ, and Kid Cudi.

What is “Trap” about?

“Trap” is the latest horror film from director M. Night Shyamalan. It follows a man and his daughter heading to a concert only for the father to learn the entire event is, you guessed it, a trap. Here’s the official logline:

“A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they’ve entered the center of a dark and sinister event.”

Watch the trailer

trap-josh-hartnett
Read Next
M. Night Shyamalan Explains Why His 'Trap' Trailer Seemingly Gives Away the Film's Twist

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments