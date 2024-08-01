How to Watch ‘Trap’: Is the Horror Film Streaming or in Theaters?

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror film is finally here and it’s likely to be filled with the twists and turns we’ve come to expect from his work.

“Trap” stars Josh Hartnett as a father who takes his daughter to a pop concert only to learn that the entire event was a ploy to catch a serial killer – him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Trap” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Trap” come out?

“Trap” hits theaters everywhere on Friday, August 2.

“Trap” Showtimes and Tickets

Is “Trap” streaming?

Right now, no. “Trap” is strictly streaming in theaters for its debut. After its theatrical run, “Trap” will eventually be able to stream on Max.

Who stars in “Trap”?

“Trap” stars Josh Hartnett, Alison Pill, Ariel Donohue, Saleka Shyamalan, Tim Russ, and Kid Cudi.

What is “Trap” about?

“Trap” is the latest horror film from director M. Night Shyamalan. It follows a man and his daughter heading to a concert only for the father to learn the entire event is, you guessed it, a trap. Here’s the official logline:

“A father and his teen daughter attend a pop concert only to realize they’ve entered the center of a dark and sinister event.”

