‘Trap’: Josh Hartnett’s Slippery Serial Killer Loses Control in M. Night Shyamalan’s New Trailer | Video

The “Trap” is nearly set.

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest stars Josh Hartnett as a suburban serial killer who gets ensnarled in an elaborate sting operation while taking his daughter to a pop concert (you know, that classic police tactic). Hitting theaters Aug. 2, Warner Bros. released a new trailer Monday, which you can watch above.

Hartnett, continuing his screen acting comeback that in recent years saw him costarring in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” lead a riveting installment of “Black Mirror” with Aaron Paul and Kate Mara and making a cameo in the third season of FX’s “The Bear,” looks like he is having the time of his life as he causes all sorts of chaos within the arena. Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka Night Shyamalan plays the pop singer in the movie and contributes new songs to the soundtrack. (Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir did the score.) The cast also includes Hayley Mills, Allison Pill and Marnie McPhail.

Shyamalan wrote and directed “Trap,” working alongside cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, who shot “Challengers” earlier this year. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider.

“Trap” completes the season of Shyamalan, which began last month with the release of “The Watchers,” the feature debut of Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan. That film, starring Dakota Fanning, featured an eerie conceit about a group of strangers trapped by an unseen force. Very Shyamalan-y! It is now available to watch on PVOD.

“Trap” hits theaters on Aug. 2. Watch the new trailer in the video above.