The epic, three-part “Vanderpump Rules” reunion is finally here.

The reunion’s focus — as the focus of all the show’s online chatter the last two months — will be on the cast cheating scandal.

Back in early March — after filming had wrapped on Season 10 — news broke that original cast member Tom Sandoval was secretly cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss. The scandal was dubbed “The Scandoval” — which you can learn all about here — and sent shockwaves through the entire cast of the reality show.

Production resumed to capture the fallout, which aired in last week’s season finale. As with most Bravo reality shows, the reunion was taped as the final episodes were airing. It marked the first time the cast fully reunited since “The Scandoval” broke. Read on to learn more about the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, where you can watch it and who’s participating.

When does the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion air?

The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion will air in three parts over the next three weeks. Here’s a breakdown of each episode:

“Reunion Part 1” airs Wednesday, May 24 at 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

In the explosive and larger-than-life first part of the reunion, Andy Cohen sits down for intimate one-on-one interviews with Ariana, Tom and Raquel to get to the bottom of the cheating scandal that shocked the world. James nearly comes to blows with Sandoval over the affair. Katie and Schwartz rehash the implosion of their divorce. Lala defends herself when the group calls attention to her stance on cheating. Lisa is left speechless when Ariana reveals her stance on her relationships in the group. Raquel watches the reunion from afar due to her restraining order against Scheana.

“Reunion Part 2” airs Wednesday, May 31 at 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship. The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.

“Reunion Part 3” airs Wednesday, June 7 at 9 – 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion comes to an electrifying close as Raquel faces her former friends. The group revisits the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair. Ariana breaks down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and pushes them to reveal if they’re in love.

“Secrets Revealed” airs Wednesday, June 14 at 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

In one of the most shocking secrets revealed episodes in “Vanderpump Rules” history, fans will get a deeper glimpse into the fallout of the group post-#Scandoval. Never-before-seen moments from the summer will shed a new light on glaring secrets that have since been revealed. Plus, fans will see bonus footage from months before Season 10 began as Tom and Katie face the reality of their divorce while still living together.

Is the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion streaming?

Peacock, the streaming home of Bravo, will exclusively stream “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition,” a first-of-its-kind extended version of the three reunion episodes beginning on Thursday, May 25 as well as a super-sized version of “secrets revealed” on Thursday, June 15. The uncensored extended versions will feature additional never-before-seen footage of the Bravo offerings, exclusively on Peacock.

Which “Vanderpump Rules” cast members are attending the reunion?

As mentioned above, the entire “Vanderpump Rules” cast — Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Ally Lewber will be at the reunion.

However, due to the restraining order Leviss filed against Shay, the two cannot be in the same space together. Shay will appear in person in Part I with Leviss watching remotely, and then she will give up her spot in Part 2 for Leviss.

Are there viewing parties for the “Vanderpump Rules” finale?

On Wednesday, June 7, Bravo will host live watch parties of the reunion part three for fans in Los Angeles at SUR Restaurant & Lounge and New York City at Haswell Green’s. Tickets will be available to purchase in the coming week. For more information, please visit @BravoTV on social.

Fans are also holding their own viewing parties. If you’re in the Tri-State area, here’s a list of where you can attend.

Has “Vanderpump Rules” been renewed for Season 11?

Yes, “Vanderpump Rules” has been renewed for an eleventh season.

However, Madix said she will never film again with Sandoval or Leviss, so that complicates a storyline that viewers will be clamoring to see.

Watch the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion trailer