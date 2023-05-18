Wednesday’s “Vanderpump Rules” finale documented the breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, but the two are still sharing the same home, Madix revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

The Season 10 finale saw Madix angrily confront Sandoval — her boyfriend of more than nine years — after she discovered an intimate FaceTime video between him and their castmate Raquel Leviss. The cheating scandal, dubbed “The Scandoval,” was unearthed after primary filming had ended, so Bravo cameras had to pick up production again to capture the aftermath in March.

That additional footage was shown in the season finale that aired Wednesday night. In addition to their emotional exchange, Madix and Sandoval were filmed seeking support from their castmates and the show’s eponymous star, Lisa Vanderpump.

Throughout his conversations, Sandoval seemed remorseful, blaming a midlife crisis and lack of intimacy as the reason why he pursued Leviss. He fully broke down while talking to Vanderpump, revealing that he still loves Madix but wants her to move on.

Well, she has.

Appearing on “What What Happens Live” immediately following the finale, Madix said she “feels good” in her relationships.

“My friends have put me in the best position to be able to heal and grow and I’m honestly just looking, only forward, and not looking,” Madix revealed.

She also shot down Sandoval’s claims that he tried to break up with her multiple times and admitted that they still share the same Valley Village home they bought together, though they do not speak and only communicate via intermediaries.

“My plan is to sell the house,” she explained. “I want my money out of the house as quickly as possible and we do not interact on any level.’ When asked if she would forgive either cheater, Madix responded, “that’s not happening.”

On Thursday, Madix continued her media tour, appearing on NBC “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, where she dished about her new boyfriend, trainer Daniel Wai.

“I met Daniel at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. Two of my oldest and dearest friends that I met, like, 20 years ago almost, got married,” she revealed. She told Cohen the night before she was “happy and satisfied.”

Madix finished her tour on “The View,” where she shot down allegations the Scandoval was scripted or planned to drive up ratings.

#VanderpumpRules' #ArianaMadix shuts down critics that say the cheating scandal #Scandoval was staged and tells @TheView she wanted it "to be exposed."



"I wanted people to know exactly what happened." https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/Kc1LwHjzgH — The View (@TheView) May 18, 2023

“It’s real,” she replied. “When people say that, it’s like our collective pain didn’t mean anything.”

The three-part Season 10 reunion of “Vanderpump Rules” kicks off next Wednesday.