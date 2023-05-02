“Vanderpump Rules” knew the breakup conversation between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix was coming, but it looks particularly nasty.

The just-released trailer for the Bravo show’s Season 10 finale shows the fallout from “The Scandoval” — in which Madix discovers her longtime boyfriend Sandoval was cheating on her with castmate Raquel Leviss (read our full explainer on the scandal here). Watch it below:

You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer…but only we have the real thing. THIS is it. pic.twitter.com/pTL1F2KkNg — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 2, 2023

“Me and Raquel became like really good friends,” Sandoval says to Madix during a sitdown shot after his cheating was revealed.

“I don’t a f—k about f—king Raquel! Your friendship is f—king bulls—t!” Madix screams back.

Later in the trailer, Madix says, “I regret ever loving you.”

Madix is also seen being consoled by a tearful Lisa Vanderpump.

Meanwhile, Leviss embraces Sandoval, saying “It turned out so horribly wrong,” indicating that their secret affair had been going on for a while. It’s been reported that the pair affair started in August of 2022.

At the end of the trailer, Sandoval’s ex and former cast member Kristen Doute makes an appearance and cryptically teases, “You ready?”

One thing is clear, Doute is clearly Team Madix, even though Sandoval left her for Madix. Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show after reporting a Black female castmate to police for theft knowing she was not the suspect.

Filming on Season 10 had initially wrapped before news of the Scandoval broke. Production picked up again to capture the fallout of the breakup between Sandoval and Madix, as well as the cast’s reaction and subsequent public scandal.

We’ll have to see how it all goes down when the season finale of “Vanderpump Rules” airs on May 17. The reunion has already been filmed and will air following the finale.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays on Bravo.