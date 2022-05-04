Howard Stern had strong thoughts on the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, declaring that anti-choice justices such as Clarence Thomas should raise unwanted children themselves.

“All unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those justices and they should raise everyone of those babies,” he said on Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show. “That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife, and all of them, they can raise these babies that they want.”

Howard Stern blasts the Supreme Court. Says unwanted babies should be able to “live at the Supreme Court” and be raised by the Justices overturning Roe. pic.twitter.com/ghBdTMnUHV — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 4, 2022

Building up to his criticism of the Republican-majority court, which has stated that the leaked document does not represent a final decision, Stern took aim at anyone and everyone who helped pave the way.

“How women vote for this agenda is beyond me,” he said. “Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies, who don’t want them, don’t raise these kids and then we’re stuck with them, society is stuck with them.”

The SiriusXM radio host then addressed the hypocrisy of those who bill themselves as “pro-life,” saying, “The people who are anti-abortion, they don’t give to charity, they don’t raise these kids, I don’t know who they think is gonna raise them.”

Things would be different “if men got pregnant,” Stern argued. “No man would want to be raped and then have to carry his rapist’s baby. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

Stern traced the imminent repeal of the 1973 ruling back to the Trump presidency and his appointment of Supreme Court justices who “all agreed that abortion was wrong.”

“Now we have a minority in this country, running the country,” he concluded. “How much more are we gonna take?”

Stern is the latest in Hollywood to express outrage at the leaked opinion, which could be a matter of decision as early as next month. Trevor Noah called the draft decision a “hostile takeover of America’s reproductive rights,” while Stephen Colbert struck out at the justices who side with the draft’s author, Justice Samuel Alito: “Congratulations ladies, decisions about what you can do with your body are now being made with four old dudes and a woman who thinks The Handmaid’s Tale is a rom-com.”