With Hugh Grant firmly in the “distinguished character actor” phase of his career — think showy supporting roles in “Paddington 2,” “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” — the British thespian may be joining the A24 horror sandbox.

TheWrap has confirmed Grant is in negotiations to join the cast of “Heretic,” written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, which has the now standard “plot under wraps” thing going for it. But it’s a new horror film from the guys who wrote the first “A Quiet Place” and went on to direct haunted house slasher “Haunt” and the recent Adam Driver sci-fi flick “65.” They also wrote the recent Stephen King adaptation “The Boogeyman” which was slated for a Hulu debut before getting promoted to wide theatrical release.

Deadline first reported the news.

Grant, who burst onto the scene with “Four Weddings and a Funeral” in early 1994, has spent the last several years alternating between supporting roles in big-budget franchise fare like “Wonka” and leading roles in prestige television shows like HBO’s “The Undoing” and Prime Video’s “A Very English Scandal.”

The 62-year-old performer has also become a regular feature in recent Guy Ritchie films, appearing in the aforementioned Armie Hammer/Henry Cavill spy romp as well as “The Gentleman” and “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.” He recently offered up a buzzy cameo in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” as Benoit Blanc’s domestic partner.