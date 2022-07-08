Hunter Schafer Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ Adds Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick to Cast

Principal photography has wrapped on “Cuckoo,” a horror movie set for distribution from Neon and starring “Euphoria” breakout Hunter Schafer. The film has added both Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick to its cast.

From director and writer Tilman Singer, “Cuckoo” is Schafer’s feature film debut. It was completed in Germany as shot on 35mm film. You can see a first look image above.

When “Cuckoo” was originally announced in August last year, the film was meant to star John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella all alongside Schafer. But an individual with knowledge of the project says that due to timing issues, the final cast now includes Schafer, Stevens, Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt and Greta Fernández.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The film is now in post-production and is eyeing a release in 2023.

“Cuckoo” reunites Singer with his team on “Luz,” including cinematographer Paul Faltz and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta. Simon Waskow will also return as composer and Henning Hein as sound designer.

“Cuckoo” is executive produced by Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas and Ryan Friscia for Neon and is produced by Markus Halberschmidt, Josh Rosenbaum, Maria Tsigka, Ken Kao, Thor Bradwell and Ben Rimmer, in a cooperation between FICTION PARK (Germany) and Waypoint Entertainment (USA). Additional funding was led by the Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, HessenFilm and the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF).

Schafer made her acting debut portraying Jules in the HBO series “Euphoria,” and she recently joined the cast of “Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Schafer is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.