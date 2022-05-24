Neon Acquires Ruben Östlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Out of Cannes

The deals at Cannes keep coming.

Neon has now acquired the North American distribution rights to Ruben Östlund’s satire “Triangle of Sadness,” which is playing in the main competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The English-language film from the Palme d’Or winning director of “The Square” and “Force Majeure” stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Vicki Berlin, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Burić, Jean-Christophe Folly, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Amanda Walker, Oliver Ford Davies, Arvin Kananian, Carolina Gynning, Ralph Schicha and a break-out performance by Dolly De Leon.

“Triangle of Sadness” is a social commentary about the 1% and luxury culture told in three chapters in which a social-media influencer couple on a cruise for the super-rich wind up ship-wrecked and trapped on a deserted island. The film shocked and wowed Cannes audiences with its gross-out humor. Here’s the full synopsis:

After Fashion Week, Carl and Yaya, a couple of models and influencers, are invited on a yacht for a luxury cruise. While the crew takes great care of the vacationers, the captain refuses to leave his cabin as the famous gala dinner approaches. Events take an unexpected turn, and the balance of power is reversed when a storm rises and endangers the comfort of the passengers…

Östlund wrote and directed the film, with Imperative Entertainment producing in association with Film i Väst, BBC Film, 30WEST and Plattform Produktion.

Neon has been especially busy this Cannes, premiering the David Bowie film “Moonage Daydream” and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” at the festival and also picking up the rights to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Broker” and the Director’s Fortnight horror film “Enys Men.”

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated the North America deal with 30WEST, WME Independent and Imperative Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.