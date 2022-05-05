HUSSLUP entertainment networking app (HUSSLUP, Getty Images)

Hollywood Networking Platform HUSSLUP to Launch at SeriesFest (Exclusive)

by | May 5, 2022 @ 8:00 AM

Invite-only app is backed by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and Techstars

New networking app HUSSLUP for creative talent discovery is launching on Thursday as part of SeriesFest in Denver.

Founded by former media executive H. Schuster, the app launched in beta in February and will now release its official app for bringing together creative professionals in the aim to change how Hollywood sources talent. The platform was part of an accelerator program with Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs that helps companies develop partnerships with them. The app will be invite-only initially.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

