Hollywood Networking Platform HUSSLUP to Launch at SeriesFest (Exclusive)

Invite-only app is backed by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and Techstars

Founded by former media executive H. Schuster, the app launched in beta in February and will now release its official app for bringing together creative professionals in the aim to change how Hollywood sources talent. The platform was part of an accelerator program with Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs that helps companies develop partnerships with them. The app will be invite-only initially.

NBCU is taking part in the Beta and HUSSLUP is also part of the 2021 class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars (which are both also investors). The 11-week accelerator helps startups in connectivity, media and entertainment grow their companies and develop partnerships with Comcast NBCUniversal.

Creative members can use HUSSLUP to create a professional profile, include work samples, credits and recommendations from their colleagues — similar to a LinkedIn for the creative industry. They can also specify availability, which is useful in an industry popular for freelance and seasonal work.

Twelve weeks into its beta, the app has about 1200 members and boasts the ability to connect 50 million creative professionals worldwide, including writers, producers, directors, animators and editors. Some 40 studios and companies also joined as part of its launch partners, including Telemundo, Blumhouse and AGBO Films. Hollywood execs and networks have also invested in the platform during its pre-seed round, which ranged from gaming company Jam City’s COO Joshua Yguado to venture capital firm Epyllion and former head of strategy at Amazon Studios Mathew Ball.

The networking app is open to all creative professionals, with each new member getting five referrals to share access with their peers. The company said the waitlist has grown to more than 2,000 people, and it plans to scale up the invites and add another tier of membership for aspiring talent by the end of summer.

