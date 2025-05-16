IATSE VFX Members Ratify First 3 Contracts With Major Studios

IATSE VFX members have voted to approve their first collective bargaining agreements since unionizing in 2023, the organization announced Friday. The VFX workers for Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Pictures and James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise made the agreements.

After successfully organizing, negotiating and ratifying first agreements, winning the same benefits and rights as their co-workers in other union crafts, these three units are, according to the union, “representative of a growing movement to unionize VFX workers in North America.”

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said in an official statement, “I want to congratulate the members of these VFX bargaining units on negotiating fair contracts that earned such strong support. From when they started this process until today, the leadership and determination shown by these members has been an inspiration.”

You can read the ratified contracts for Marvel and Disney, along with the “Avatar” team here.

Christopher Cornejo, a member leader of the TCF unit and a Creature & Character Senior Technical Director, said in the official release, “I am beyond proud of the bravery and hard work shown by my co-workers as we ratify the first ever VFX union contract! It took a lot of guts to fight for better wages, benefits, and working conditions, and I was so proud to do it alongside such talented artists.”

Cael Liakos-Gilbert, VFX Data Wrangler at Marvel, said in the statement, “This is not just a victory for Marvel/Disney, but a much-needed win for the entire VFX industry. Seeing this come together after over two years as an organizer, contract negotiator, and now a founding union member is one of the proudest moments of my life. We’ve proven what is possible through determination and willpower, and don’t have to speculate or be shrouded in cynicism and doubt any longer. We’ve put ink to paper and given our people the contract we deserve.”