Idris Elba Is the Hottest Actor Over 50, According to AARP’s Movies for Grownups

Idris Elba has topped the AARP’s first-ever list of the Hottest Actors Over 50.

The organization’s Movies for Grownups division released the 25-person list Thursday morning and revealed in its announcement that readers can thank George Clooney for the list, remarking that the “Jay Kelly” star “badgered us for years to perform this task.” Clooney is featured on the list alongside Elba, as are Matthew McConaughey, “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle and Denzel Washington.

Designed to honor actors whose “enduring appeal transcends generations,” AARP’s Movies for Grownups boasts, “Each of these 25 men excels at his craft—among them, they’ve amassed 215 Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and 35 wins. They also exude the kind of magnetism, vibrancy, heart and soul that amounts to that rare, intangible superpower: star quality.”

Elba, 52, topped the list. Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who turned 72 in May, emerged as its oldest honoree, while “Materialists” star Pedro Pascal, who turned 50 in April, ranks as its youngest.

“This list goes beyond celebrating physical appeal — it highlights actors who exemplify a spirit of reinvention and challenge outdated stereotypes about aging,” Alison Maxwell, senior executive editor of AARP.org, said. “Movies for Grownups has always championed stories and storytellers that resonate with an older and sophisticated audience, and these individuals embody the vitality, depth, and authenticity that define that mission.”

AARP’s Movies for Grownups is a program focused on championing film and TV projects that appeal to older viewers, as well as combating ageism in the entertainment industry by advocating for work made by creatives who are 50 and older. The release of the organization’s new list comes just a little less than a year after People named 45-year-old John Krasinski its Sexiest Man Alive in 2024.

You can check out the AARP’s full list of the Hottest Actors Over 50 below.