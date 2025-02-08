‘A Complete Unknown’ Wins Top Prize at AARP Movies for Grownup Awards

The Bob Dylan story “A Complete Unknown” has been named 2024’s best movie for older audiences at the AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards, which took place on Saturday at a long-delayed ceremony hosted by Alan Cumming.

James Mangold’s film about Dylan’s early years in the New York folk scene and his transition to playing electric rock ‘n’ roll was the only film to win more than one award at the AARP ceremony, also winning in the Best Time Capsule category.

Otherwise, the winners, selected by the editors of AARP the Magazine, were spread among a number of movies: Jacques Audiard won the directing award for “Emilia Pérez” while “Wicked” won for screenwriting, “Sing Sing” for ensemble, “Thelma” for Best Intergenerational Film and “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” won for documentary.

Winners in the acting categories, which are restricted to performers age 50 and older, included Oscar frontrunners Demi Moore for “The Substance” and Adrien Brody for “The Brutalist” in the lead categories. In the supporting categories, the winners were Joan Chen for “Didi” (over a field that included Oscar nominee Isabella Rossellini for “Conclave”) and Peter Sarsgaard for “September 5” (over Oscar nominee Guy Pearce for “The Brutalist”).

“Shōgun” continued to dominate any and all television awards, winning in the Best TV Series or Limited Series category that also included “The Crown,” “Hacks,” “Palm Royale” and “Slow Horses.”

TV acting awards went to Jodie Foster for “True Detective: Night Country” and Jon Hamm for “Fargo.”

Also at the ceremony, Glenn Close received the AARP’s 2025 Career Achievement Award.

Since the Movies for Grownups Awards first named a best picture in 2001, only four AARP winners have gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture, all of them in a nine-year stretch between 2010 and 2018 that included “The King’s Speech,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Spotlight” and “Green Book.”

This year’s ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, but was postponed because of the Los Angeles wildfires. It was eventually rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, a day that was already included the Directors Guild Awards, the Producers Guild Awards and the Annie Awards. To find room on the single most crowded day of awards season, AARP began the red carpet at 10:30 a.m. and started the show at noon.

The ceremony will be broadcast on “Great Performances” on PBS on Feb. 23. It is a fundraiser for the AARP Foundation, a charity that benefits vulnerable older adults.

The winners:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: “A Complete Unknown”

Best Actress: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Supporting Actress: Joan Chen, “Didi”

Best Supporting Actor: Peter Sarsgaard, “September 5”

Best Director: Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Screenwriter: Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, “Wicked”

Best Ensemble: “Sing Sing”

Best Actress (TV): Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Actor (TV): Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Best TV Series or Limited Series: “Shōgun”

Best Intergenerational Film: “Thelma”

Best Time Capsule: “A Complete Unknown”

Best Documentary: “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”