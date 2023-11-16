Move over M3GAN! There’s a new terrifying toy coming to theaters.

Lionsgate and Blumhouse, the genre mastermind behind the aforementioned “M3GAN” and the recent record-setting “Five Nights at Freddy’s” comes “Imaginary.”

Written by Jeff Wadlow, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland and directed by Wadlow, the unrated horror film asks whether childhood imaginary friends are just figments of the imagination or something more sinister.

The official description for the film reads:

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

The trailer, which you can click to watch above, appears to borrow classic elements from other horror films: multi-generational hauntings, possessed objects and even paranormal experts.

The cast includes Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon and Betty Buckley.

“Imaginary,” a Tower of Babble production presented by Lionsgate and Blumhouse, opens in theaters March 8. The film is not yet rated.