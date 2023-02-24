“M3GAN” was one of the box office surprises of the new year, surpassing expectations and opening to a strong $30 million weekend last month.

The Universal flick, a co-production between James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Blumhouse, is now available to stream on Peacock.

There are two versions available: the theatrical PG-13 version and a new unrated cut. We watched them side-by-side for comparison.

Is the “M3GAN” Unrated Cut Longer?

The unrated cut of “M3GAN” is actually shorter than the theatrical version, but not by much.

The theatrical version runs 1:41:56 while the uncut version clocks in at 1:41:50.

For all intents and purposes they are the same film with no major plot changes or additions.

What Differences Are There in the “M3GAN” Unrated Cut?

As you can imagine, the profanity and gore are turned up in the unrated version.

Most of the added cursing comes courtesy of Gemma’s (Allison Williams) tightly wound boss David (Ronny Chieng), who is just an angry guy in general so you might not notice.

M3GAN drops an F-bomb towards the end of the film when threatening Gemma in her kitchen, saying she’ll tear her head off her “f–cking neck” if her niece Caydee (Violet McGraw) enters the room.

All of the deaths are more graphic.

In the unrated version, the shot doesn’t cut away when bully Brandon (Jack Cassidy) gets his ear ripped off. Instead, you see it stretched and severed in all its bloody glory.

David is still impaled by the paper cutter, but this time the blade erupts from his chest, drenching his assistant Kurt (Stephane Garneau-Monten) in blood. Kurt’s death is also amped up.

Most of the new shots last a second or less, but thankfully Peacock allows you to rewind or fast-forward 10 seconds.

Will the “M3GAN” Sequel Be Bloodier?

A sequel is already in development with a release set for Jan. 17, 2025, Universal Pictures announced in January.

Titled “M3GAN 2.0,” the film will see stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return, with the original film’s screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the script.

The end of the film saw M3GAN’s consciousness uploaded to the cloud, so perhaps she might be able to commandeer other mechanical devices to do her dirty work for her, ala the T-X (Terminatrix) in “Terminator: Rise of the Machines.” Killer Vitamix blender, anyone?

No rating has been released for “M3GAN 2.0.”

“M3GAN” and “M3GAN”: Unrated are currently streaming on Peacock.