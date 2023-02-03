The latest trailer for “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” has arrived, days before the Kansas City Chiefs face off at the Super Bowl LVII.

Premiering exclusively in theaters, the documentary chronicles the movement to end the racist practice of words, images and gestures exploiting Native Americans in the sports world and beyond. It tackles changes that still need to be made in the wake of Washington’s recently-renamed NFL team (Commanders), and Cleveland’s MLB team (Guardians).

Unfinished business remains with the racist names of Kansas City’s NFL team, Chicago’s NHL team, and Atlanta’s MLB team, including “traditions” like the Tomahawk chop and Arrowhead chop. The documentary will also address the nearly 2,000 secondary schools across the country that still employ Native-themed mascots.

“Changing the names for the Washington Football team and Cleveland’s baseball team was long overdue, but the victory is only piecemeal until names are also changed in Atlanta for baseball, in Chicago for hockey, and in Kansas City, and don’t ignore the almost 2000 other teams with problematic names,” co-director-producer Aviva Kempner said.

“Imagining the Indian is a film that addresses the misrepresentation of Native peoples in sports, television, movies, pop-culture and beyond. We are proud that this film is a product of Indian Country, and that its goals are for the good of all people,” co-director-producer Ben West (Cheyenne) said.

“Imagining the Indian” is produced by Sam Bardley, Kevin Blackistone and Yancey Burns. The lead executive producer is the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, followed by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The film is made possible by generous support from Executive Producers Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, and Co-Executive Producers Jessica and Steve Sarowitz.

“Imagining the Indian” releases in theaters on March 31 in New York City before expanding nationwide throughout April.

Check out the trailer above.