IMAX China Names Daniel Manwaring as Chief Executive Officer

IMAX has named Daniel Manwaring as Chief Executive Officer of IMAX China, succeeding interim CEO Jiande Chen, who will return to his full-time role as Vice Chairman of IMAX China

Manwaring, who will step into his new role on Jan. 9, most recently led Creative Art Agency’s (CAA) China’s Motion Picture Group, where he acted as a bridge to and within the local market, forging relationships throughout the Chinese film community.

“Across his successful, decade-long tenure at CAA, Daniel has proven very adept at fostering blockbuster Chinese filmmaking that connects with audiences — a talent that will serve IMAX well as we strengthen our unique position at the center of the entertainment ecosystem in China,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said. “Daniel’s expertise, creativity, and years of working with Chinese filmmakers, the China Film Bureau, and top film finance and distribution companies will be deeply valuable to IMAX China as we look to grow our industry leadership in this powerful cinema market.”

“As a long-time believer in the power of movies and the irreplaceable magic of the theatrical experience,” stated Manwaring, “I am thrilled to join Rich and the team at IMAX China to further expand this great business, foster new opportunities for growth and diversification, and deepen its connection with Chinese consumers.”

Manwaring has been with CAA in China since 2012 and assumed his most recent role as Head of CAA China’s Motion Picture Group in 2018. In that time, he’s put together more than a dozen local and Hollywood films for release in Chinese theaters.

He also played a key role in architecting financing and distribution entities in the region. Manwaring has been based in China since 2006 and is fluent in Mandarin. He received a dual degree in Finance and Chinese from the University of Florida and also has a degree in Chinese from Tsinghua University.

In addition to Manwaring’s professional experience, he is married to Chinese filmmaker Zhang Mo, the daughter and frequent collaborator of renowned Chinese film director Zhang Yimou (“The Great Wall,” “Hero,” House of Flying Daggers”).