Imax Hires Alamo Drafthouse’s Heather Morgan as Global Distribution Chief

Imax has hired Alamo Drafthouse chief content officer Heather Morgan as its new head of global distribution, taking over from the departing Craig Dehmel.

Morgan will oversee curation for the company’s expansive content portfolio across its global network and will report to Jonathan Fischer, Chief Content Officer of Imax.

“Heather has a proven ability to wield data, creativity and audience insights in developing programming strategies that resonate with audiences,” said Fischer. “As demand for the Imax Experience soars and our content portfolio expands to more than 130 films and events each year, Heather’s expertise will be critical in delivering for our fans and maximizing the value of our unique global platform.”

“Imax has taken its position as the gold standard in immersive entertainment to the next level in recent years, and yet so much more potential remains as filmmakers and creators around the world line up to create for this platform,” said Morgan. “I’m excited to partner with Rich, Jonathan and the team to further elevate our content portfolio and capitalize on the loyalty Imax has built with its audiences.”

Additionally, Steve Garrett will continue in his role at Imax as head of domestic distribution while also taking on a new role as head of alternative content.

Dehmel departs Imax after a nine-year tenure in which the company deepened its influence on the global box office, peaking with a company record $1.06 billion in worldwide grosses in 2023 thanks to films like “Oppenheimer” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Since the start of Dehmel’s tenure, the number of films with Imax support has more than doubled, thanks in part to a campaign carried out under his leadership to drastically increase the number of local language films screened by Imax outside the U.S.

“On behalf of Rich [Gelfond, CEO] and everyone at Imax, I want to express gratitude and admiration for Craig Dehmel and his contributions to Imax over the course of a deeply transformational time for the company – which he leaves in a much stronger, more diversified position,” Fischer said.