Imax Names Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer

Imax Corporation has named entertainment marketing executive Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her role, Globe will oversee all brand, film marketing, creative and social media for the global entertainment technology platform. She previously served as CMO of Skydance Media as well as DreamWorks Animation.

“IMAX has built an incredible brand that is admired and has real momentum worldwide, which creates a rare, valuable opportunity to push the envelope in how the Company engages its audiences,” said Globe in an official statement. “I’ve known Rich for many years, and I’m excited to work with him and his team to bring everything I’ve learned working across film, TV, games, and digital platforms to IMAX as it expands into new experiences and events.”

“Anne is a deeply versatile, experienced, and well-networked executive who has elevated creative work across virtually every medium in partnership with some of the most celebrated filmmakers and artists,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, said in an official statement. “2023 was a banner year for IMAX in which the Company demonstrated the breadth of awe-inspiring experiences it can deliver globally, and Anne’s leadership will be critical as we bring more diverse films and events to our fans than ever before.”

Imax is known for its large format film presentations and equally impressive, immersive sound set-ups, which have become the format of choice for filmmakers looking to leave their mark in the biggest possible way. “Oppenheimer” in Imax became an event this past summer with other recent movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Nope” becoming essential experiences for film fans that, with their additional charges, also helped the movies’ box office haul.