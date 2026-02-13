‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Wicked: For Good’ Win Costume Designers Guild Awards

Justice for Leo’s bathrobe!

Colleen Atwood won the award for Excellence in Contemporary Film at the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which took place on Thursday, February 12 at

the Ebell of Los Angeles. The veteran costume designer, who was bypassed for what would have been her 13th Oscar nomination this year, took home her 11th statuette from the guild for “One Battle After Another,” in which Leonardo DiCaprio runs around in a battered plaid bathrobe, which Atwood jokingly told TheWrap was her “tribute to JCPenney.” She shared the award, the Adrian, with assistant costume designer Bryan Roberts Kopp.

Paul Tazewell was another of the night’s victors, winning Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film for “Wicked: For Good,” the same category that earned him an Adrian last year for Part 1. Though Tazewell also won the Oscar for Part 1, the Academy snubbed him last month, opening up a slot for Deborah L. Scott for “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” one of the films he beat on Thursday at the CDGA.

Kate Hawley’s gothic “Frankenstein” garb rounded out the film nominees, picking up the Adrian for Excellence in Period Film, which she shared with assistant costume designer Renée Fontana. “Sinners” was also nominated in the period category, but ended up winning Excellence in Costume Illustration for Felipe Sanchez.

Hawley was the only winner on Thursday who is also nominated for an Oscar this year.

In the 20 years since the CDGA split its feature-film awards into three separate categories, one of the guild’s winners has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design 12 times. Eight of those times occurred when the CDGA winner in the period-film category took the Oscar and four times when the sci-fi/fantasy film winner did so. (That’s good news for “Frankenstein.”)

In the TV categories, “The Studio,” “Palm Royale, “Andor” and “Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special” took home statuettes.

A number of special awards were handed out, including the Distinguished Collaborator Award, which “Avatar: Fire and Ash” costume designer Scott presented to James Cameron.

Nine-time Emmy-nominated costume designer Michelle Cole (“Black-ish,” “In Living Color”) took home the Career Achievement Award, which honors “an individual whose career in costume design has left an indelible mark on film and television.”

Oscar nominees Kate Hudson and Teyana Taylor took home the Spotlight Award and the Vanguard Spotlight Award, respectively.

“The Young and the Restless” actress Courtney Hope hosted the evening.

Below, the complete list of winners.

Winners of the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“One Battle After Another,” Colleen Atwood, Costume Designer, CDG & Bryan Roberts Kopp, Assistant Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Period Film

“Frankenstein,” Kate Hawley, Costume Designer, CDG & Renée Fontana, Assistant Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

“Wicked: For Good,” Paul Tazewell, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Studio” — “CinemaCon,” Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer, CDG & Tyler Kinney, Assistant Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Period Television

“Palm Royale” – “Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle,” Alix Friedberg & Leigh Bell, Costume Designers, CDG & Samantha Schwartz, Assistant Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

“Andor” – “Harvest,” Michael Wilkinson, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special,” Tom Broecker, Costume Designer, CDG and Christina Natividad & Ashley Dudek, Costume Designers

Excellence in Short Form Design

“Dandyland” – Episode 10, Rafaella Rabinovich, Costume Designer

“Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings” – Super Bowl, Michelle Martini, Costume Designer, CDG

Excellence in Costume Illustration

“Sinners,” Felipe Sanchez, CDG Illustrator