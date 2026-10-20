Golden Globes Rejects ‘Michael’ Submission as Comedy/Musical

“Michael” will not be competing as a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes, despite Lionsgate’s effort to submit the Michael Jackson biopic in those categories.
As first reported by Gold Derby, the Golden Globes rejected the bid, which means the blockbuster film starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop will compete in the drama categories, putting it up against titans like “The Odyssey.” Jackson (who plays his uncle Michael) will likewise compete in the lead actor in a drama category against likely nominees Matt Damon (“The Odyssey”), John Malkovich (“Wild Horse Nine”) and Andrew Scott (“Elsinore”).
Since supporting acting categories do not specify genre, the Globes’ decision does not affect the campaigns of “Michael” co-stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long.
If Lionsgate wants to appeal the judgement, the studio must do so before Oct. 31, the deadline for submissions. According to the Golden Globes rules, “A musical can be a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot.” It appears the committee reviewing submissions felt that the musical performances in “Michael” do not meet the criteria as narrative-drivers, despite a letter laying out the case from director Antoine Fuqua.
It’s worth noting that “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the 2018 biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, competed at the Globes as a drama. So did Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 spectacular about another king, “Elvis.” But had they come out a few years earlier, before the Globes instituted the rule change, they might have squeaked by as musicals, just like “Ray” and “Walk the Line” did in 2005 and 2006.
Released in April, “Michael” overcame negative reviews (and a tortured production) to become the first biopic to gross $1 billion worldwide.
Nominations for the 84th Golden Globes will be announced Dec. 7. The ceremony, hosted for a second year in a row by Nikki Glaser, will air Jan. 10.