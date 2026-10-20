Golden Globes Rejects ‘Michael’ Submission as Comedy/Musical

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Michael” will not be competing as a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes, despite Lionsgate’s effort to submit the Michael Jackson biopic in those categories.

As first reported by Gold Derby, the Golden Globes rejected the bid, which means the blockbuster film starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop will compete in the drama categories, putting it up against titans like “The Odyssey.” Jackson (who plays his uncle Michael) will likewise compete in the lead actor in a drama category against likely nominees Matt Damon (“The Odyssey”), John Malkovich (“Wild Horse Nine”) and Andrew Scott (“Elsinore”).