Nikki Glaser to Return as Golden Globes Host in 2027

Nikki Glaser is going for a third round. Following her turns as Golden Globes host this year and last, the comedian will return as emcee for the 84th ceremony, to be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027, and airing live on CBS while also streaming on Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027,” Globes president Helen Hoehne said in a Wednesday statement. “Her comedic precision, authenticity and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year’s show.”

“I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord,” Glaser quipped.

The star is known for her sharp observational humor that is often self-deprecating and spiked with dirty jokes. In 2025, she became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her opening monologue this past January took aim at the Epstein files, the sale of Warner Bros. Discovery, CBS News (“see b.s. news”) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s favorite food, “pasta, pasta and more pasta.” She later explained that she cut overtly political jokes from her opener because “it’s hard to strike the right tone.”

Glaser is also developing a romantic comedy with Judd Apatow for Universal Pictures that she will co-write with Sean O’Connor and produce. Her latest stand-up special, “Good Girl,” will premiere on Hulu on April 24.