Nikki Glaser Teams With Judd Apatow for Untitled Romantic Comedy at Universal

Nikki Glaser is ready for the big screen.

The comedienne, reality TV impresario and Golden Globes host is developing an untitled “modern, edgy romantic comedy” with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures. She will co-write the film with Sean O’Connor (the pair worked together on the 82nd Golden Globe Awards) and Apatow will produce alongside Glaser.

Apatow and Josh Church will produce through their longstanding Apatow Productions overall deal with the studio. Apatow’s relationship with Universal dates back to his 2005 directorial debut, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and he has since directed “Knocked Up,” “Funny People,” “This is 40,” “Trainwreck” and “The King of Staten Island” for the studio.

Beyond the movies he has directed for Universal, Apatow has produced “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “Bridesmaids,” “The Five-Year Engagement,” “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and “Bros,” among others.

Glaser was the first solo female host of the Golden Globes earlier this year and has appeared on “Inside Amy Schumer,” “A.P. Bio,” “Alone Together” and her own show “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.” She has also memorably contributed to the celebrity roasts of Bruce Willis, Tom Brady and Alec Baldwin. She will soon host “Saturday Night Live.”

Glaser is represented by UTA, Brillstein, ID PR and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Apatow is represented by WME, Mosaic, ID PR and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. O’Connor is represented by CAA, Mosaic and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan. Senior executive vice president of production development Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.