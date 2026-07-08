How to Watch the 2026 Emmy Nominations Live

Another year, another Emmy nomination morning.

The 2026 Emmy Awards nominations are nearly upon us, with the Television Academy set to announce their slate of nominees recognized the best in television from the last year.

There are a few shows that will surely be named among this year’s lineup. “Hacks,” a one-time winner for Outstanding Comedy Series and four-time winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), should be well represented. “The Pitt” returns to contention for its second season after its big wins last year, making it another surefire player. “Beef” likewise seems like a strong contender for its second season in the Limited Series/Anthology division.

But there are still plenty of unknowns. How will buzzy new players like “Widow’s Bay,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” and “Task” perform on their first seasons? Where will past winners like “Stranger Things” and “Euphoria” be recognized for their post-hiatus finales? What contenders will come out of left field to be the morning’s big surprises?

To learn that, you’ll have to tune into nominations tomorrow morning. Here’s how.

What time are the 2026 Emmy nominations announced?

The 2026 Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 8, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

Who is hosting?

The Emmy nominations will be hosted by two past Emmy winners: Liza Colón-Zayas (who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2024 for “The Bear”) and Jeff Hiller (who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series last year for “Somebody Somewhere”). The duo will be joined at the Wolf Theatre in the Academy’s Saban Media Center by Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego.

Where can I watch?

There are a few places you can tune into the 2026 Emmy nominations. The most direct is on the Emmys website itself.

Another easy place to watch the nominations is over on YouTube, streaming live on the Television Academy’s official channel.

You can find that option below.

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There are more livestream options from there. You can check out the nominations on the Television Academy’s official social channels on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Be sure to check out TheWrap’s coverage tomorrow for live updates and analysis for the big morning.

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.