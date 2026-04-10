Independent Spirit Awards Sets Dates for 2027, 2028

Film Independent has set its dates for the next two iterations of the Independent Spirit Awards, with the event returning to the Hollywood Palladium.

After “Saturday Night Live” alum Ego Nwodim hosted the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards in February, the next ceremony will take place on March 6, 2027, and again a year later on Feb. 19, 2028.

These dates will place the upcoming Indie Awards one week ahead of the 99th Academy Awards and two weeks ahead of the milestone 100th Oscars.

Typically held in a massive tent on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier, the 2026 Independent Spirit Awards moved inland to Hollywood to make room for Los Angeles’ 2028 Summer Olympics preparation.

“Train Dreams” was the big winner at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards, winning Best Feature, Best Cinematography and Best Director for Clint Bentley. “Adolescence,” meanwhile, won four categories to top its competition in TV — Best New Scripted Series, Best Lead Performance for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Performance for Erin Doherty and Best Breakthrough Performance for Owen Cooper.

The first-ever Independent Spirit Awards took place on March 3, 1984.