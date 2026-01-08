‘Marty Supreme,’ ‘Sinners,’ ‘Wicked: For Good’ Among Casting Society’s 2026 Artios Awards Nominees

“Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “Sentimental Value,” “Sinners,” “Wicked: For Good” and more Oscar-contending films appeared on the list of nominees for the 41st annual Artios Awards.

“What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén, “Somebody Somewhere” Emmy winner Jeff Hiller and “Baby Reindeer” breakout Jessica Gunning announced the lineup for the Casting Society’s yearly ceremony Thursday morning.

The nominees take on a new relevance to the broader awards race this season, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will for the first time present an Oscar for Best Casting.

Several of today’s Artios-nominated directors, including Nina Gold (“Hamnet”), Francine Maisler (“Sinners”) and Jennifer Venditti (“Marty Supreme”), appeared on the 10-film Academy Awards shortlist for Best Casting in December.

“As we celebrate the 41st Annual Artios Awards, we are excited to announce Harvey, Jeff, and Jessica as the hosts for our global ceremonies. Their humor, artistry and energetic spirit set the stage for memorable evenings that showcase the best of our community,” said Casting Society president Destiny Lilly. “This year is especially meaningful as we look forward to the first Academy Award for Achievement in Casting, a historic milestone that emphasizes the lasting influence of casting professionals. Congratulations to all the outstanding nominees whose work continues to elevate storytelling year after year.”

A notable omission from Thursday’s lineup was “One Battle After Another” CD Cassandra Kulukundis. Despite casting one of this season’s frontrunners, Kulukundis is not a member of CSA, thus making the film ineligible for Artios nomination.

Douglas Aibel was the only individual to receive three nominations, all of which came in the Feature: Big Budget (Comedy) category. Aibel served as casting director on “Jay Kelly,” “Materialists” and “The Phoenician Scheme” (for U.S. casting). Two-time nominees include Kate Geller (“Bob Trevino Likes It” and “Oh, Hi!”), Nina Gold (“Hamnet” and “Jay Kelly”), Avy Kaufman (“Sentimental Value” and “Train Dreams”), Bernard Telsey (“Plainclothes” and “Wicked: For Good”) and Jennifer Venditti (“Bugonia” and “Marty Supreme”).

A number of special honors will also be presented at the 2026 Artios Awards. Longtime Ridley Scott collaborator Kate Rhodes James will receive the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting, while former CSA administrator Laura Adler will receive the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. This year also sees the addition of a London Theatre category to the ceremony.

Here are the newly announced nominees for the 41st annual Artios Awards.

Feature: Big Budget (Comedy)

“Jay Kelly” (Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani)

“Materialists” (Douglas Aibel, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner)

“The Naked Gun” (Carmen Cuba, Associate Casting Director: Judith Sunga, Location Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris)

“The Phoenician Scheme” (Douglas Aibel (US Casting), Jina Jay (UK Casting), Alexandra Montag (German Casting), Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner)

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” (Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Location Casting Director: Martin Ware, Location Associate Casting Director: Olivia Brittain)

“Wicked: For Good” (Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Ryan Bernard Tymensky, Location Casting Director: Tamsyn Manson)

Feature: Big Budget (Drama)

“Bugonia” (Jennifer Venditti, Associate Casting Director: Alan Scott Neal)

“F1: The Movie” (Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon, Location Casting Directors: Tara Feldstein Bennett, Chase Paris, Tara Mazzucca)

“Frankenstein” (Robin D. Cook, Associate Casting Director: Jonathan Oliveira)

“Hamnet” (Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Amos)

“Marty Supreme” (Jennifer Venditti, Associate Casting Director: Alan Scott Neal, Location Casting Director: Ko Iwagami)

“Sinners” (Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis)

Feature: Animated

“Elio” (Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum, Associate Casting Director: Lexi Diamond)

“The Bad Guys 2” (Christi Soper Hilt, Associate Casting Director: Lara Boushehri)

“Zootopia 2” (Grace C. Kim)

Feature: Studio or Independent (Comedy)

“Eternity” (Tiffany Mak, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali)

“Friendship” (Melissa DeLizia)

“Oh, Hi!” (Kate Geller, Associate Casting Director: Ross Shenker)

“Rental Family” (Kei Kawamura)

“The Wedding Banquet” (Jenny Jue, Associate Casting Director: Candice Elzinga)

“Twinless” (Jessica Munks, Location Casting Director: Simon Max Hill)

Feature: Studio or Independent (Drama)

“Blue Moon” (Olivia Scott-Webb, Associate Casting Director: Simon Higgins)

“Eleanor the Great” (Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Associate Casting Director: Leah Shapiro)

“Nuremberg” (John Papsidera, Anna Kennedy, Associate Casting Director: Emily Bohbrink, Location Casting Director: Francesco Vedovati)

“Pillion” (Kahleen Crawford)

“Sentimental Value” (Avy Kaufman)

“Train Dreams” (Avy Kaufman, Location Casting Director: Nike Imoru)

Feature: International

“Kokuho” (Masunobu Motokawa)

“Sound of Falling” (Karimah El-Giamal)

“The Fisherman” (Mawuko Kuadzi)

Feature: Low Budget (Comedy or Drama)

“All That We Love” (Charlene Lee, Associate Casting Director: Danny Gordon)

“Bob Trevino Likes It” (Kate Geller, Associate Casting Director: Ross Shenker)

“Griffin in Summer” (Betsy Ware Fippinger, Location Casting Director: Erica Arvold)

“Plainclothes” (Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Amelia Rasche McCarthy)

“Sorry, Baby” (Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris)

“We Strangers” (Erica A. Hart, Location Casting Director: Lauren Port)

London Theatre

“My Master Builder” (Sophie Holland)

“Oedipus” (Jim Carnahan, Associate Casting Director: Liz Fraser)

“The Devil Wears Prada” (Jill Green, Associate Casting Director: Olivia Laydon)

“The Importance of Being Earnest” (Alastair Coomer)

“The Little Foxes” (Jessica Ronane)

“Titanique” (James Pearson, Rosie Pearson)

The Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement

Ayo Davis

The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The Hoyt Bowers Award

Julie Ashton

The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award

Laura Adler

The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting

Kate Rhodes James

The Global Impact Award

GAP Workshops

The Los Angeles Associate Spotlight Award

Leslie Wasserman

The New York Associate Spotlight Award

Dustin Presley