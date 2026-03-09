‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Top Prize From American Society of Cinematographers

Michael Bauman has been named the best feature-film cinematographer of 2025 for his work on “One Battle After Another” at the American Society of Cinematographers’ 40th annual ASC Awards, which took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Bauman won in a category that is identical to the Oscar nominees for Best Cinematography and also includes Dan Laustsen for “Frankenstein,” Darius Khondji for “Marty Supreme,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw for “Sinners” and Adolpho Veloso for “Train Dreams.”

It capped an impressive string of guild awards for “One Battle,” which also took home prizes from the Writers Guild, Screen Actors Guild, Art Directors Guild, Producers Guild, American Cinema Editors, Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild, Costume Designers Guild, Directors Guild and Set Designers Society.

Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko won the documentary award for “2000 Meters in Andriivka,” only a few hours after Chernov also won a WGA Award for writing the same film. The Spotlight Award, which goes to an artistic film that has had limited release, went to Mátyás Erdély for “Orphan.” Erdély previously won this award in 2016 for the Oscar-winning “Son of Saul.”

In the television categories, Adam Newport-Berra won for the “The Oner” episode of “The Studio,” a half hour designed to look as if it were done in a single shot. Pete Konczal won the limited-series award for “Black Rabbit.” The one-hour series category ended in a tie between Alex Disenhof for “Task” and Christophe Nuyens for “Andor.”

The new ASC music video category was won by Rodrigo Prieto for the Taylor Swift video “The Fate of Ophelia.”

ASC winners have gone on to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography only 18 times in 39 years, though the ratio has been better in this century, with 12 matches in the last 20 years. In general, ASC voters have been ahead of their AMPAS colleagues, honoring Roger Deakins three times before he won his first Oscar and Emmanuel Lubezki twice before he was recognized by the Academy.

Like the Academy, the ASC didn’t nominate a woman until Rachel Morrison for 2017’s “Mudbound,” but it has nominated five female cinematographers to the Oscars’ four since then, with Mandy Walker winning for “Elvis” in 2023. A woman has yet to win the cinematography Oscar.

The ASC also presented a number of honorary awards on Sunday, with director Guillermo del Toro receiving the Board of Governors Award, American Cinematographer Magazine editor Stephen Pizello receiving the Award of Distinction and Kodak receiving the Curtis Clark Technology Award.

Cinematographers who received special honors were Robert Yeoman, ASC (“Drugstore Cowboy,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”), who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award; M. David Mullen, ASC (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Westworld”), who received the Career Achievement in Television Award; and Cynthia Pusheck, ASC (founder of the ASC Vision Committee), who was given the Presidents Award.

The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Theatrical Feature Film (Sponsored by Keslow Camera)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC for “Sinners”

Michael Bauman for “One Battle After Another” *WINNER

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC for “Marty Supreme”

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for “Frankenstein”

Adolpho Veloso, ABC, AIP for “Train Dreams”

Episode of a Half-Hour Series (Sponsored by RED Digital Cinema)

Adam Bricker, ASC for “Hacks” (“I Love LA”)

Fraser Brown, CSC for “Twisted Metal” (“NUY3ARZ”)

Paul Daley for “The Righteous Gemstones” (“Prelude”)

Daniel Grant for “Murderbot” (“Escape Velocity Protocol”)

Matthew J. Lloyd, ASC for “Government Cheese” (“Trial and Error”)

Adam Newport-Berra for “The Studio” (“The Oner”) *WINNER

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Sponsored by ARRI)

Michael Bauman for “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (“Buxum Bird”)

Sam Chiplin for “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” (“Episode One”)

Pete Konczal, ASC for “Black Rabbit” (“Isle of Joy”) *WINNER

Matthew Lewis for “Adolescence” (“Episode Two”)

Igor Martinović for “Black Rabbit” (“Attaf**kinboy”)

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series (Sponsored by Panavision) (TIE)

Alex Disenhof, ASC for “Task” (“Crossings”) *WINNER

Jessica Lee Gagne for “Severance” (“Hello, Ms. Cobel”)

Dana Gonzalez, ASC for “Alien: Earth” (“Neverland”)

Ben Kutchins, ASC for “The White Lotus” (“Killer Instincts”)

Christophe Nuyens, SBC for “Andor” (“I Have Friends Everywhere”) *WINNER

Spotlight Award (Sponsored by Panavision)

Steven Breckon for “The Plague”

Mátyás Erdély, ASC, HSC for “Orphan” *WINNER

Karl Walter Lindenlaub, ASC, BVK for “Amrum”

Documentary Award (Sponsored by Canon U.S.A.)

Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko for “2000 Meters from Andriivka” *WINNER

Brandon Somerhalder for “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo and Tor Edvin Eliassen for “Folktales”

ASC Music Video Award (Sponsored by Nanlux)

Jeff Cronenweth, ASC for “Supernatural” (Performed by Ariana Grande)

Jon Joffin, ASC for “False Prophet” (Performed by Pillars of a Twisted City)

Jon Joffin, ASC for “Visiting Hours” (Performed by Jon Bryant)

Juliette Lossky for “Altamaha-ha” (Performed by Stacy Subero)

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Fate of Ophelia” (Performed by Taylor Swift) *WINNER

Board of Governors Award: Guillermo del Toro

Award of Distinction: Stephen Pizello

Curtis Clark Technology Award: Kodak

Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Yeoman, ASC

Career Achievement in Television Award: M. David Mullen, ASC

President’s Award: Cynthia Pusheck, ASC