Producers Guild Awards: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture Award



The Producers Guild of America has named “One Battle Over Another” the best-produced film of 2025 at the Producers Guild Awards, which took place on Saturday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The victory continued “One Battle’s” roll through an awards season that has played out like a slow-motion coronation for Paul Thomas Anderson’s freewheeling film.

“One Battle” has now won at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes (in the comedy category), Directors Guild Awards and BAFTA Film Awards, among others, giving it enormous Oscar momentum even if “Sinners” takes the ensemble-cast prize at the Actor Awards on Sunday.

One minor caveat: PGA voting ended on Feb. 5, almost a full month ago, which means that the results show us what the producers were thinking back in late January and early February. Oscar voting didn’t begin until Thursday and will continue through late next week.

“The Studio” won the award for comedy television, capping a stretch of the ceremony in which two of its stars, Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz, served as presenters. “The Pitt” won in the drama series category, just as it’s been doing at almost every awards show since the Emmys, while “Adolescence” continued its own winning streak in the limited series category.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” won in the live entertainment, variety, sketch, standup and talk television category — its first win after 10 years on the air, and one that comes three months before CBS will be taking the show off the air.

Three nonfiction films or series about show-business figures won awards: “Pee-wee as Himself” for nonfiction television, “John Candy: I Like Me” for televised or streamed motion picture and “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay” for documentary feature. That last film won over three Oscar doc nominees, “The Perfect Neighbor,” “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” and “The Alabama Solution.”

“The Traitors” won for game and competition TV.

The Producers Guild Award has been a reliable predictor of the Oscar for Best Picture over the years, with the two awards matching 26 times in 36 years. It took on particular significance in 2009, when the Academy expanded its category from five to 10 nominees and instituted ranked-choice voting to determine the winner; the guild followed suit on both counts, making it the only other major film award to use that system. Since then, the PGA winner has gone on to win the top Oscar 13 times in 16 years, including the last five years in a row.

(The only exceptions came when “The Big Short” won the PGA and “Spotlight” won the Oscar; when “La La Land” won the PGA and “Moonlight” won the Oscar; and when “1917” won the PGA and “Parasite” won the Oscar.)

The Producers Guild Awards are the second of the four major guild awards handed out on the road to Oscar. Paul Thomas Anderson won the Directors Guild Award for “One Battle After Another” on Feb. 7, while the Actor Awards (formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards) will take place on Sunday and the Writers Guild Awards on March 8.

In addition to the competitive categories, honorary Producers Guild Awards are being given to Amy Pascal (the David O. Selznick Achievement Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures), Jason Blum (the Milestone Award) and Mara Brock Akil (the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television).

Presenters include Amy Madigan, Delroy Lindo, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Jacob Elordi, Jessie Buckley, Kate Hudson, Paul Mescal, Seth Rogen, Teyana Taylor and Wagner Moura.

Winners in the childrens, sports, short form and innovation categories were previously announced at the PGA’s West Coast Celebration in Hollywood on Thursday.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another” *WINNER

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

“Weapons”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters” *WINNER

“Zootopia 2”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt” *WINNER

“Pluribus”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“South Park”

“The Studio” *WINNER

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Adolescence” *WINNER

“The Beast in Me”

“Black Mirror”

“Black Rabbit”

“Dying for Sex”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“John Candy: I Like Me” *WINNER

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“aka Charlie Sheen”

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes”

“Mr. Scorsese”

“Pee-wee as Himself” *WINNER

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” *WINNER

“Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“Jeopardy!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” *WINNER

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“The Alabama Solution”

“Cover-Up”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay” *WINNER

“Ocean with David Attenborough”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“The Tale of Silyan”

Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“100 Foot Wave”

“Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” *WINNER

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills”

“Surf Girls: International”

Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“Sesame Street” *WINNER

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence” *WINNER

“The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

“Hacks: Bit By Bit”

“Overtime with Bill Maher”

“The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode”

PGA Innovation Award

“ASTEROID”

“Big Wave: No Room for Error”

“D-Day: The Camera Soldier”

“territory”

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” *WINNER

David O. Selznick Achievement Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures: Amy Pascal

Milestone Award: Jason Blum

Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television: Mara Brock Akil