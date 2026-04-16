Sofia Carson to Host Scientific and Technical Academy Awards

Sofia Carson will host the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, the Academy announced on Thursday. She will present 15 achievements at the awards ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, April 28, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The winners of this year’s Sci-Tech Oscars were announced in February and include Wētā FX, ILM and Framestore. As the Academy noted, “Achievements receiving Scientific and Technical Awards must demonstrate a proven record of contributing significant value to the process of making motion pictures.” Unlike the Oscars, which this year recognized films that came out in 2025, the Sci-Tech Awards celebrate 27 individuals whose work has spanned years. The winners are chosen in a multi-step process by the Scientific and Technical Awards Committee.

This year’s awards come in two forms: Technical Achievement Awards, which are engraved plaques; and Scientific and Engineering Awards, as acrylic trophies. The Academy sometimes gives out a Sci-Tech Award in the form of an Oscar statuette, but none will be awarded this year.

In 2023, Carson performed Best Original Song nominee “Applause” at the 95th Academy Awards with Diane Warren. (She had previously performed the song with Warren at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in December 2022.) As a recording artist, the “Descendants” alum has more than 4 billion worldwide streams. She has also starred in several recent Netflix hits, including “Purple Hearts,” “Carry-On,” “The Life List” and “My Oxford Year.”



Steve Pond contributed to this report.