Television Academy Creates Property Masters Subgroup to Expand Membership

The Television Academy added a subgroup to its membership Tuesday, recognizing property masters in TV production.

The Property Masters subgroup will be a part of the Directors Peer Group, one of the TV Academy’s 31 peer groups meant to represent specific areas and fields of expertise within the world of television.

“Property Masters are industry professionals who make significant contributions to television production,” Academy Membership Committee Chair Jo DiSante said in a statement Tuesday. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome them into the Television Academy.”

DiSante and the Academy Membership Committee collaborated with the Property Masters Guild to establish criteria for admitting property masters—often called props masters—who have made significant contributions to specific productions into the Television Academy.

To be considered for membership in the Television Academy’s new subgroup, props masters must have been employed for a minimum of two years within the past four years. This employment must include a screen credit as either a property master or an assistant property master.

Additionally, membership requires applicants to meet a minimum threshold of screen credits. To be considered, they must have either credits on a minimum of 15 episodes of scripted drama, comedy or sketch series; or credits on five long-form programs, defined as a television movie or special running one and one-half hours or more in length.

The Television Academy will accept applicants for the new Property Masters subgroup on a year-round basis. However, those who hope to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 78th Emmy Awards must apply by April 7, 2026.

Both membership requirements and an application can be found on the Television Academy’s webpage for the Directors Peer Group.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.