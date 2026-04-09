Anonymous Content Taps Liza Burnett Fefferman as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

Anonymous Content, the global media company behind such esteemed projects as “The Revenant” and “Spotlight,” has named former Paramount executive Liza Burnett Fefferman as its chief communications and marketing officer. The news was announced on Thursday by president and CEO Darren Walker during a companywide town hall.

In this newly created role, Fefferman will build and lead a communications and marketing team across Anonymous Content’s three verticals. She will be responsible for shaping and elevating the brand’s narrative, driving integrated marketing strategies across divisions and expanding key global partnerships. Fefferman will report directly to Walker.

“Anonymous Content’s enviable talent roster, culture-defining films/series/commercials and creative independence are unmatched,” Fefferman said in a statement. “When Darren approached me, I jumped at the opportunity to work at a company I deeply respect with a visionary and transformative leader I’ve long admired and a singular long-term investment partner in Emerson Collective.”

“Liza is a force — so many trusted colleagues recommended her, and it became immediately clear why,” Walker added. “She’s a big thinker, strategic powerhouse and exceptionally resolute in setting the highest bar. I am elated to partner with someone of Liza’s caliber, experience and integrity as we build on Anonymous Content’s legacy and chart its next chapter.”

Prior to accepting this new position, Fefferman was the executive vice president of communications for Paramount’s Showtime/MTV Studios. At Paramount, she was responsible for managing corporate strategy, crisis management, media relations, awards, social impact and internal communications. She also oversaw the launches of several massive pop culture hits such as Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe, “South Park” and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Under her leadership, Paramount earned 193 Emmy nominations and 50 wins.

While at Paramount, Fefferman also founded and co-led MTV Documentary Films, which earned seven Oscar nominations, two Peabody Awards, four Emmy wins and 12 Emmy nominations. Before Paramount, Fefferman held senior leadership positions at RADiUS-TWC, Samuel Goldwyn Films and The Weinstein Company.

Anonymous Content represents more than 200 directors, writers, actors and comedians. Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective has held a majority stake in the management and production company since 2016.

The production company has six TV series premiering over the next 18 months including “The Savant” starring Jessica Chastain, “East of Eden” starring Florence Pugh, “Neuromancer” starring Callum Turner, “12 12 12” starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, “American Classic” starring Kevin Kline; and the adaptation of “Little House on the Prairie.” As for films, the company is currently producing “The Statement,” an upcoming movie directed by Tom McCarthy based on the bestselling book “Losing Earth.”