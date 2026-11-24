Former Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said she’s in a season of change and gratitude following her ouster from the streamer in October.

“Around the world, this is a season of holidays – some we’ve just celebrated, others still ahead. For some of us, it’s a season of change, as you might have heard,” Bajaria said as she accepted the Founders Award at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday evening. “But more than anything, for me, it’s a season of gratitude. To be clear, gratitude isn’t passive or soft. It’s earned. Gratitude is strength in knowing nothing is guaranteed and nothing can be taken for granted. Gratitude is the appreciation for both struggle and success, and sharing the journey with others.”

During the speech, Bajaria touched on the importance of being a leader, noting that they “must take care of the group.”

“In our business, but really in any business, leadership matters. And the character of the leader matters. A leader doesn’t just call the shots, they set the tone – leading with integrity, selflessness and courage,” she said. “I’ve had the privilege of building and leading teams big and small, global and local, and my greatest joy as a leader is to champion the group.”

She also reflected on bonding with her family during the Thanksgiving holiday through watching TV together, including the NFL, and her passion for global storytelling.

“As a young immigrant kid, TV opened a window into American culture and made me feel less weird because it connected me with kids at school. That connection is why I got into our industry,” Bajaria said. “Growing up with a family that was brave enough to cross the world shaped who I am and what I believe. So did the many iconic TV characters who showed me a dream for individuality, the urge to break boundaries, and the ambition to follow the voice stirring inside of me. That voice grew into a passion for storytelling and a vision to connect people all over the world through entertainment.”

Bajaria got her start in the industry at CBS in 1996, where she rose through the ranks from an assistant in the movies and miniseries department to senior vice president of cable programming for CBS TV Studios and CBS’ movies and miniseries head.

In 2011, Bajaria made the move to Universal Television, where she made history as the first woman of color to oversee a studio. As president, she oversaw programming including “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Mindy Project” and “Chicago Fire.”

In 2016, Bajaria became Netflix’s vice president of content, overseeing TV and film licensing from U.S. studios, co-production relationships with U.S. networks and the company’s original unscripted team. She would be promoted to chief content officer in 2023 and was key to the streamer’s international expansion, growth to over 300 million subscribers and push into new content areas, including live events, sports and podcasts.

But pressure over Netflix’s engagement, which grew just 2% in the first half of the year, would lead to her ouster in October, as well as film chief Dan Lin and 6% of the company’s total workforce. She has since been replaced by former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice.

“Whether I was in Mumbai or Madrid, Bangkok or Berlin or anywhere in between – there’s nothing like being on the ground finding that original voice – in their homes, or sharing a meal, and looking eye to eye with openness, curiosity and respect. I’ve seen firsthand how the saying is true: to paraphrase, you can ‘travel the world and never be a stranger,’” she said. “I’m full of gratitude for how far that idea – that belief – has forever transformed storytelling all over the world and not just in entertainment but in sports, brands and fandoms of all kinds.”

Bajaria concluded her speech by expressing her gratitude to the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and all of the storytellers she’s had the opportunity to work with — especially those who told stories from their own country in their own language.

“Someone far away, who you will never meet, will watch and remember your work in the most unexpected ways,” she said. “You will stay with them forever.”

She also thanked her family, whom she called her “absolute favorite story” with “many more chapters yet to be written.”

“As for me, I’ve never been more excited for the next season. You know I love to surprise an audience. So stay tuned,” she said. “Thank you for this lovely honor. May we never be strangers.”

The award was presented by “The Diplomat” star Keri Russell, who praised Bajaria’s “get-it-done, forward energy” and strength as a leader.

The event also featured a video with a range of talent and creators who worked closely with Bajaria, including Kate Hudson, Hasan Minhaj, Peter Morgan, Lee Sung Jin, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shonda Rhimes, Tan France, Ricardo Darín, Alex Pina, David Beckham, and Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The group praised Bajaria as a “rock star” and “superb person” who “always believed in producers, directors from remote regions to suddenly have the tools to compete with the top industries” and brought stories beyond the borders of the United States to life.