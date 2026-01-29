Frame Forward Animated AI Film Festival Adds Google’s Neil Parris as Judge | Exclusive

Modern Uprising Studios announced the nominees shortlisted for the first-ever Frame Forward Animated AI Film Festival, along with the addition of exclusive supplemental prizes from industry leaders. The company also welcomed Neil Parris, head of global filmmaker partnerships for Google’s 100 ZEROS, to the judging panel.

Frame Forward is described as “the first-of-its-kind AI animation festival inviting creators worldwide to submit AI-enabled animated films. Three juried nominees have been selected and will be promoted exclusively in U.S. theaters by Screenvision Media throughout the February voting period, with the winning film chosen by public vote on the FrameForward.ai festival site and exhibited in U.S. theaters in March. Frame Forward brings together award-winning filmmakers, producers, creative technologists, and entertainment leaders to champion artists synthesizing traditions in animated storytelling with AI and emerging technologies.”

One winning filmmaker will receive a national theatrical release via Screenvision Media, “and immersive adaptation support through Celeste, Toro Science’s proprietary immersive spatial engine.” The winning filmmaker will also “have the opportunity to connect with experts from Google, 30Ninjas and Modern Uprising Studios in an industry, distribution and immersive filmmaking advisory panel.”

Frame Forward is also pleased to announce an additional prize provided by Google, which includes three months of unlimited Flow access. Finalists will also have access to “additional supplemental prize packaging from Weavy, with yearly and monthly subscriptions awarded to the winner and finalists.” Finally, Lighthouse Academy will “roll out tiers of prizes including a grand prize scholarship to the winner and grants to finalists, awarding recipients with course tuitions, waivers, access to development programs and an opportunity to be featured in an exclusive Lighthouse Live deep-dive session.” More information can be found on the festival website at frameforward.ai.

The finalists have now been chosen, and include: “Thanksgiving Day,” “The Pillar” and “So Close Yet So Far.” These three nominated short films will now be promoted in U.S. theaters and through other channels, driving public voting for the final Frame Forward winner.

Neil Parris, along with new juror Sverre Norfliet, head of production at Modern Uprising Studios, makes up a judging panel of leaders across film, gaming, VR and AI innovation, including Richard Gladstein, David Dinerstein, Juliana Tatlock, Felipe Machado, Salma Aboukar, Yohan Wadia, Navid Khonsari, Joel Roodman and Ted Bolan.