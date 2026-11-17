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Fubo shed 260,000 North American subscribers and 15,000 subscribers in its Rest of World segment during the fourth quarter.

When factoring in the Hulu + Live TV merger, the company finished 2026 with a total of 6.1 million subscribers, including 5.8 million in North America and 327,000 internationally.

Going forward, Fubo will no longer disclose subscriber counts on a quarterly basis as it focuses on “higher value” customers and growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

In addition to the subscriber losses, the sports streamer posted a widened net loss of $51.8 million. Total revenue inched up $1.5 billion, compared to $1.48 billion a year ago.

Despite the quarterly results, shares of Fubo climbed 8% after CEO Alisa Bowen unveiled new initiatives aimed at improving its profitability moving forward.

They include moving beyond traditional pay TV with new content and fan experiences, particularly on mobile, as viewing habits change. It will also add additional revenue streams through transactional, ad-supported and subscription revenue models.

The company also continues to expand its relationship with Disney to diversify its content and offer more packaging options for consumers. Beginning this week, Fubo’s Pro and Elite plans will include access to the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle at no additional cost.

Additionally, Fubo launched My Local Sports, a regional sports networks add-on, in the fourth quarter and a new content offering featuring Hindi entertainment and cricket from JioStar, Willow, Sony and Zee on Monday. Fubo also sees opportunities to add other forms of programming, including niche sports and short-form content.

In addition to its focus on content and packaging, Fubo continues to look for ways to drive efficiencies across the business in support of its profitability goals. The company recently launched a strategic review focused on its North American operations and its international operations review remains ongoing.

“We have already identified some areas of resource optimization and will continue our work on realizing efficiencies across the business,” Bowen said.

By the end of 2026, Hulu + Live TV will be integrated into the Disney+ app, which will offer new ways to promote Fubo’s content and upsell subscribers.

In the first half of 2027, it will also introduce multi-view across all platforms and complete its integration into ESPN’s commerce flow. The company will also update its billing capabilities with options to automatically restart a subscription at the beginning of a season, add personalized game alerts, enhanced game-day data and team hubs, and improve its post-play experiences on entertainment content.

Additionally, Fubo will continue to focus on aggregating and packaging live sports rights, rather than acquiring them outright.

“We’re really focused on making sure that the marketplace represents the broadest possible set of options for consumers to package and put together a service that reflects what their needs are,” Bowen said. “So add-ons, hard and soft bundles, and then obviously the addition of licensed content through expanding channel propositions and other opportunities to integrate content into the platform would be our focus, as opposed to rights acquisition.”

Fubo also continues to expand the use of AI across its business, which includes enhancements to the consumer experience and accelerating backend development. In the last 12 months, the company doubled the velocity of code changes while keeping engineering headcount generally flat, replaced certain third-party software with internally developed solutions, and expanded our use of AI in marketing and customer acquisition.

Looking ahead, Fubo continues to target at least $300 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2028 and positive free cash flow in both fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.