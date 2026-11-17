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Over 2.6 billion hours of Marvel Studios content was streamed throughout fiscal 2026, according to Disney’s fourth quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

The stat was one of the big numbers Disney paraded during its results. They included Marvel viewership on Disney+ doubling its historical baseline in the fourth quarter, more than 1.5 billion views of the “Avengers: Doomsday” trailer and the MCU hitting its highest viewing month ever in August thanks to “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “Avengers: Endgame Encore.”

Following the rerelease, the original “Avengers: Endgame” is the No. 1 highest grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in global office.

Courtesy: Disney

Marvel is also consistently one of the top consumer products brands in global retail sales, with the Avengers and Spider-Man each surpassing $1 billion in retail sales in fiscal year 2025.

Additionally, Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure is set to double in size in 2028, while Hong Kong Disneyland is developing an Avengers tower and a first-of-its- ind Spider-Man coaster designed to anchor a new themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

The update comes as Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday” will release in theaters on Dec. 18.

Overall, Disney’s Consumer Products division grew revenue 12% to $1.31 billion and profits 12% to $651 million in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the Avengers and Spider-Man, Disney’s other billion-dollar retail franchises include Disney Jr., Star Wars, Frozen, The Lion King, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princess, Toy Story, Winnie the Pooh and Lilo & Stitch.

Courtesy: Disney

Starting in fiscal 2027, reporting for the segment will move from the Experiences to Entertainment division to provide greater visibility into how the company monetizes its entertainment content across distribution platforms, third-party licensing and consumer products.